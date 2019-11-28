Ford Runs Out of Mustang Mach-E First Edition, Four Other Versions Still Online

When the Ford Mustang Mach-E was made available for reservations just a couple of weeks ago, five variants of it were offered: First Edition, Select, Premium, California RT.1 Edition, and GT. Now, it seems the Blue Oval has already ran out of one of them.
The disappearance of the First Edition from the configurator means Ford is no longer taking reservations for it, which in turn translates into this: this version is sold out.
The news was confirmed to CNET by an unnamed Ford representative, who allegedly said that “yes, the First Edition is sold out in the US."
The carmaker never said how many First Edition variants of the Mach-E it will be making, and it will not do so until it actually starts rolling them off assembly lines. Overall, the plan is to produce some 50,000 units combined in the first year on the market, but that’s a relative target at the moment, as it all depends on demand.
"We are not providing any numbers and encouraging customers to place orders for the other models due to limited sales volumes in the first year," the Ford rep told CNET.
The remaining four models of the Mustang SUV start at $43,895 for the Select version, and can go as high as $60,500 for the GT.
This variant offers one battery configuration, extended range (250 miles), and all-wheel-drive. There are seven exterior colors on the table, and only one interior choice with Miko inserts and Copper Metallic stitching.
Reserving a Ford Mustang Mach-E requires a $500 deposit that is fully refundable. People will then have to wait for production to start sometime next year, and confirm the reservation.
However many First Editions Ford will be making, one thing is clear: people are not scared of the Mustang nameplate going electric, and not even turning into an SUV.
