2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Drag Races BMW M8, Destruction Follows

The BMW M8 Gran Coupe Competition doesn't quite strike one as the kind of machine that should be used in an attempt to defy the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 in the quarter-mile run. But is it, though?
Fortunately, the piece of footage we have here comes to answer that question, since it throws the German four-door and the slam of America at each other. Fortunately, the hostilities take place at the drag strip, which means the drivers get to use the prepped surface - this is a serious advantage for the muscle machine, increasing its chances of leaving the all-paw M8 trailing in its wake.
To be more precise, the Bimmer and the Blue Oval machine got together at the Palm Beach International Raceway. And since their drivers were eager to establish a clear winner, the two battles on no less than four occasions.
Those of you who are not familiar to the 1,320 feet format should keep in mind that the visual winner of the race is not that important, since this involves the reaction times of the drivers, while the clock doesn't start ticking before the car gets off the line.
The plot goes as follows: with its AWD hardware serving a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 that delivers 625 ponies and 553 lb-ft of twist, the M8 GC Competition easily grabs the initial phase of the race. But are the Mustang's 760 hp and 625 lb-ft of twist enough for the GT500 to catch up and perhaps pass its opponent once it hooks up? You can skip to the 1:45 point of the vid below to find out.
As a bonus, the clip also brings us what is probably the meanest 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 quarter-mile pass to date. This time around, though, we're talking about a modded 'Stang. To be more precise, the blown 5.2-liter V8 of the animal features a 2.5 pulley upgrade, a custom exhaust, an E85 tune, along with Toyo R888 rubber - you'll find this at the 9:45 point of the video.
