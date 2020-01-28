2021 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Expected With Twin-Turbo V6 Engine From ATS-V

4 General Motors Stopping U.S. Production of Cadillac CT6 in January 2020

Smaller than the Chevrolet Camaro but featuring pretty much the same platform, the CT4 is Cadillac’s smallest sedan for the 2020 model year. The replacement of the ATS is also available in high-performance guise, but the CT4-V will soon be joined by a louder sibling that could be called the Blackwing or Plus. 23 photos







The CT4-V with rear-wheel drive tips the scales at 3,616 pounds as opposed to 3,803 for the ATS-V, which means that acceleration should favor the newcomer. It’s also important to highlight that the 10-speed automatic transmission is an upgrade over the eight-speed box from yesteryear, but most importantly, all-wheel drive is also available as an option.



First things first, let's go through the two engines currently on offer. Lesser versions rely on a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder codenamed LSY, an evolution over the LTG found in the Camaro. Peak horsepower and torque are rated at 237 and 258, respectively. The CT4-V levels up to the L3B four-cylinder turbo with 2.7 liters of displacement, also known as Tripower in the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck. In this application, General Motors has squeezed out 325 horsepower and 380 pound-feet (515 Nm) of torque. GM Authority "has learned what will power" the CT4-V Blackwing, and unsurprisingly, the motoring publication makes a case for the LF4 engine. A 3.6-liter V6 with twin-turbo technology, this mill used to power the ATS-V Sedan and ATS-V Coupe with 464 ponies and 445 twerks to 189 mph (304 km/h). Zero to 60? Make that 3.7 seconds, thank you!

The CT4-V with rear-wheel drive tips the scales at 3,616 pounds as opposed to 3,803 for the ATS-V, which means that acceleration should favor the newcomer. It's also important to highlight that the 10-speed automatic transmission is an upgrade over the eight-speed box from yesteryear, but most importantly, all-wheel drive is also available as an option.

Turning our attention back to the nomenclature, GM Authority is willing to bet a tenner on Blackwing considering that the CT6 will stop U.S. production this week. The full-size sedan is still produced in China, and speaking of the People's Republic, that's where the plug-in hybrid is made with an 18.4-kWh battery, an e-CVT, and 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine. The fate of the LTA twin-turbo V8 in the CT6-V and CT6 Platinum remains uncertain, though it wouldn't be surprising to find this powerplant in the Escalade.