Dodge Challenger Hellcat "Smiley" Looks Fresh

The fact that the current Dodge Charger has been with us since 2008 has brought plenty of benefits for die-hard aficionados. For instance, the aftermarket offer for the Mopar machine has become extremely rich, with this leading to plenty of eye-catching builds. Heck, you don't even have to search within the US when looking for such a project.
Case in point with the Challenger Hellcat we have here, which spends its time over in Bahrain. The build has been in its current form for a while, but it was showcased to a wide audience yesterday. The devilish feline went away from home, albeit not that far, landing at Made 2020, the United Arab Emirates' first slammed car show.
In fact, this is the second project from the said venue we get to discuss. And, like the Viper that came "before" it, the Challenger features moderate mods, albeit with these having a serious impact on its appearance.
I'll start with the widebody kit. Supplied by Prior Design, this involves the smiley-look front apron (splitter included), the fat fenders, as well as the rear apron "diffuser" and the boot lid spoiler.
The muscle monster's connection to the road has been redefined. As such, we're looking at an Accuair suspension setup, which allows the driver to play with the ride height as he desires. Oh, and let's not forget those rolling goodies, which come from 1221 Wheels. The rims are shod in tires packing whitewall tires, with this not only being a nod to retro machines, but also following the B&W theme of the vehicle.
Popping the hood will allow one to gaze at the eye candy that is the engine bay. After all, that blow 6.2-liter HEMI deserves all the respect in the world.
PS: In case you're wondering, the shade covering that generous real estate is called Ivory White.
