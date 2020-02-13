Dodge Charger "Rough Boy" Looks Like a HEMI Fighter

Let's take the sedan we have here, for instance. This slab of America was born as a 2010 Charger R/T. So, if we look at it these days, we're dealing with one of the most affordable routes into modern muscle car land: for one, Dodge introduced a serious revamp for the Charger exactly after the 2010 model year, with that 5.7 is the entry-level HEMI option.
Nevertheless, the owner of this example decided to turn his ride into a crowd magnet (read: a device that pulls the crowd towards itself, not the other way around). And it looks like the gear head has succeeded.
As you'll notice once you go past the first Instagram post below, which showcases the original form of the vehicle, this has been gifted with a widebody kit. As for that uber-limited ground clearance, it's the result of an air suspension on its lowest setting.
Then again, this Dodge Charger R/T is more than the sum of its parts, as it comes with a certain ruggedness to its look. From that gaping front grille and the rainbow hallo lights, to the raw wide fenders and the black multi-spoke, concave wheels, this looks like a bad boy.
And while the only "supercharged" piece of the machine is currently the Hellcat rear bumper, we can never know when a blower lands under that air-grabbing hood.
