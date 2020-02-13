Mars 2020 Rover to Shoot Ultra Hot Lasers Out of Its Head

The Audi e-tron 50 quattro Promises 190 Miles of Range

So what do you get as standard? The Technik features 20-inch alloys, all-LED exterior lighting, contrasting bumpers, heated and electrically adjustable front seats, Twin leather upholstery, MMI Navigation Plus, Audi Smartphone and Music interfaces, and plenty more. The Sport is also interesting, but the S line is the one to get if you want the Matrix LED headlamps, dynamic indicators, 21-inch alloy wheels, and body-color bumpers. Audi UK has taken the veils off the e-tron 50 quattro, offered in three specification levels. The Technik kicks off at 59,900 pounds sterling excluding the plug-in grant, and as the quattro nameplate suggests, the e-crossover comes with a dual-motor setup from the get-go.313 PS and 540 Nm are the combined ratings for the electric motors, and as opposed to the 55 , the 50 downgrades from 95to 71 kWh for the lithium-ion battery. Under thetest cycle, that’s good enough for a driving range of 190 miles (305 kilometers).Charging at 120can take the battery to 80 percent in as little as 30 minutes, and just like the 55, the 50 is manufactured in a carbon-neutral factory in Brussels, Belgium. e-tron customers are further treated to a 7-kW home wallbox charger at no additional cost. Using this charger takes approximately 10 hours and 30 minutes to juice up to 100 percent.The rear-mounted electric motor does most of the propulsion, but the front e-motor also kicks in whenever the driving conditions get a little more demanding. It takes seven seconds for the e-tron 50 quattro to hit 62 mph (100 kph), onto a top speed of 118 mph (190 kph).“This new version of the e-tron opens up the possibility of driving ultra-economically and with zero local emissions to a wider customer base,” explains Audi UK director Andrew Doyle. “It is also notable for introducing attractive new specification options, including the ever-popular S line, that will roll out across the e-tron range in the longer term.”So what do you get as standard? The Technik features 20-inch alloys, all-LED exterior lighting, contrasting bumpers, heated and electrically adjustable front seats, Twin leather upholstery,Navigation Plus, Audi Smartphone and Music interfaces, and plenty more. The Sport is also interesting, but the S line is the one to get if you want the Matrix LED headlamps, dynamic indicators, 21-inch alloy wheels, and body-color bumpers.

