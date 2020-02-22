Series-Production Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign Coming to 2020 Geneva Motor Show

Revealed as a concept in June 2018, the GT-R50 by Italdesign was received so well that Nissan couldn't help but come up with a limited edition entitled to wear license plates. The ultimate expression of the R35 will be shown in series-production flavor next month at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, and deliveries are scheduled to begin later on.
This bit of information comes courtesy of a tweet from Italdesign Giugiaro S.p.A., the Turin-based design and engineering company responsible for classics such as the BMW M1, Lotus Esprit, DMC DeLorean, and the mass-produced Volkswagen Golf Mk. 1.
A statement from Italdesign from December 2019 informed that deliveries “begin in late 2020,” and “only 50 units will be produced.” The limited-edition model is certain to go up in value in the coming years, rendering the GT-R50 a future collectible.
At that time, Italdesign also declared that “a limited number of reservations are still available.” An update on availability has yet to be made since December 2019, but then again, it’s pretty obvious the GT-R50 is sold out. Each and every example of the breed is tuned to develop 720 PS, the most suck-squeeze-bang-blow the R35 is capable of.
There are 1,000- and 2,000-horsepower cars out there, but the aftermarket and bone-stock are two very different animals. 720 PS translates to 710 horsepower, thus matching the output of the McLaren 720S mid-engine supercar. Priced at around 900,000 euros, the GT-R50 is expected to come full circle sometime by the end of 2021.
Confirmed by Nissan, the timing could indicate that 2022 is when the R36 will roll out. Last time we’ve heard anything about it, the next generation of the GT-R is expected to feature an evolutionary design and some serious upgrades to the outgoing platform and VR38DETT twin-turbo V6.
Hybridization is expected to happen in 2027 with the R37, which may feature an all-new architecture based on a statement made by chief product specialist Hiroshi Tamura at the 2019 New York Auto Show.
Turning our attention back to the GT-R50, the price point mentioned earlier is before options. Customers can specify interior and exterior color combinations as well as packages that Nissan has yet to specify in detail.
No need to explain. See you at the @GimsSwiss 5-15 March. Press Conference: March 3rd, 8:15am. #GIMS2020 pic.twitter.com/3XrlbUFJQK— Italdesign (@italdesign) February 18, 2020