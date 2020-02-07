Watch the Nissan GT-R "Ultimate Camera Car" Filming a 2020 GT-R Nismo

We're all familiar with behind the scenes takes that show a filming crew capturing a machine on camera from inside the cozy luggage compartment of an SUV. But what happens when the subject is moving swiftly and needs to be portrayed as such? Well, Nissan has recently had to deal with that scenario when filming the 2020 GT-R Nismo. And the answer came from a... GT-R Camera Car.
The Japanese automaker has now released the kind of Making Of vid mentioned above, so we can all enjoy the GT-R cam machine in action (I wonder what car they used to film the pair of Godzillas dancing together).
Mind you, the camera-supporting R35 is not a Nissan effort. Instead, the beast was adapted for cinematography work by precision driver Mauro Caro and his Automotive Exposure label.
The usual heavy-duty suction cups wouldn't do, since we're talking about gimbals, mechanized arms and cameras that weight quite a bit. As such, aluminum support systems were fitted to both the front and the rear crash structures of the GT-R - the said driver explains it takes about 20 minutes to move the filming hardware from one end of the car to the other.
While Nissan calls this GT-R "the ultimate camera car", there's a serious chance we're dealing with the fastest tracking monster in the UK and Europe. But what about the US? Well, that's the lair of the Lamborghini Huracam. You know, the monster we discussed back in April 2018.
There would also be the Bugatti Chiron that was used to record the once-a-record-run 0-240 mph-0 adventure of another Chiron. However, that wasn't a purpose-built camera car, so it probably doesn't count, a logic that should also apply to the Motorcrane Murcielago, a Lamborghini chase rig we met in October last year.
It's settled, then: we need to see the GT-R Camera Car and the Huracam racing on the track, full gear and all...
