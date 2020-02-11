4 Renault’s CEO Thierry Bollore Kicked Out, No Official Reason Given

Nissan Ex-CEO Carlos Ghosn Is Going Hollywood With A-List Agent Michael Ovitz

When life throws curve balls at you, hire a Hollywood agent to maximize your odds of making the best out of a bad situation. 5 photos



When you go out with such a bang, dodging bullets while claiming you’re an innocent man caught between a corrupt government and greedy employers trying to make a scapegoat out of you, you have a very compelling story to tell. And Ghosn knows that.



So he’s hired an A-list Hollywood agent to make sure his story makes it to the big or small screen and that he gets paid for it,



Apparently, Ovitz is assisting Ghosn “with projects and evaluating proposals he has received,” but for the time being, all discussions are in preliminary stage. If anything, the report confirms there is interest in Ghosn’s story, with streaming services and networks looking for fresh, relevant content.



Apparently, Ovitz is assisting Ghosn "with projects and evaluating proposals he has received," but for the time being, all discussions are in preliminary stage. If anything, the report confirms there is interest in Ghosn's story, with streaming services and networks looking for fresh, relevant content.

Ghosn could use the money, too, Bloomberg points out. When he escaped Japan, presumably stuffed in a Yamaha double bass case that was then loaded onto a private jet, he forfeited a $14 million bail. The escape alone probably cost him around $15 million, according to an unnamed security expert. Ghosn's estimated worth is at $120 million, but even for him, losing close to $30 million in one go must have stung.