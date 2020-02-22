Next-Generation Nissan 370Z Rendered as Large Coupe, Shows Sharp Styling

Of course, this doesn't mean the machine would have to do away with the kind of styling cues Nissan and its Nismo go-fast arm have accustomed us with. In fact, the rendering we have here comes to portray such a pathway.
Delivered by independent designer Dan Paduraru, the pixel effort showcases this GT-style Z car in more than one flavor, as you'll notice at the bottom of the page.
Meanwhile, Nissan has begun testing the replacement for the 370Z, albeit with the early test mule stage of the prototypes meaning we can't draw any conclusions.
However, there are some rumors that might put a smile on most aficioandos' faces and hopefully, if this turns out to be true, it will also generate solid sales. I'm referring to Nissan offering a purer sportscar as a replacement for the 370Z, with the styling of the newcomer being inspired by the iconic 240Z.
A V6 (surprise) should be the powertrain of choice, albeit with this expected to turn to turbocharging and maybe even to a certain degree of hybridization to help the newcomer cope with the ever-stricter emission standards. Of course, a turbo-four is expected for the base models, which could arive later on in the model's life cycle.
And here's to hoping Nissan goes for this approach and comes up with a no-controversy alternative to the polarizing Mk V Supra.
Nissan 390Z ///50 years of Z¡ performance///.
Nissan 390Z/// 50 years of Z performance///personal project///