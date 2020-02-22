Next-Generation Nissan 370Z Rendered as Large Coupe, Shows Sharp Styling

Nissan's aging performance coupe family can also be seen as a massive opportunity - the carmaker has the chance to come up with a memorable take on the next-gen 370Z and the GT-R. After more than a decade of market presence for both models, the rumor mill is going crazy these days. So here we are, talking about the possibility of Nissan moving the Z car upmarket and introducing a larger, grand tourer-style machine for the next iteration.

