Next-Generation Nissan 370Z Rendered, Out For Ford Mustang Blood

11 Nov 2019, 12:24 UTC
It's no secret that both the Nissan GT-R and the 370Z are in need of replacements. And while the Japanese automotive producer has assured us the supercar and the sportscar have a future, the company hasn't delivered any further details. So I've brought along a rendering of the next-gen Z car to help us pass the time.
4 photos
Next-Generation Nissan 370Z RenderedNext-Generation Nissan 370Z RenderedNext-Generation Nissan 370Z Rendered
Many pixel works of the kind are based on spyshots, but this isn't one of them - the eye candy we have here was released back in March, but the first spyshots of the next-gen Z machine have only landed this fall.

Besides, the said spy material wouldn't have helped, since the sportscar is currently in the initial testing phases, with a mule mixing the body of the current 370Z with the hardware of the future model was spotted by photogs - you can check out the pics in the gallery above.

While the link between the 370Z and its predecessor, the 350Z, is obvious and has even led to multiple owners of the latter trying to impersonate the first, this rendering takes a radical approach.

For one thing, Thiago Coutinho, the Brazilian artist behind the concept, has gone for a futuristic design, with the angular front end and the muscular wheel arches being the strongest elements here.

Then there's the greenhouse, which, interestingly, reminds one of the Chevrolet Camaro (the GM muscle might not get a successor, but this is another story for another time).

This brings us to the topic of the Z car's visual identity. And, to illustrate the concept, I've added a series of sketches below - as the name of the pixel label behind them suggests, these take us through the silhouettes of the Nissan Z family tree.

Returning to the Nissan 370Z replacement, this could stick to the traditional relationship to the Infinity G-Series Coupe, which would see the newcomer being animated by the Q60 Red Sport's 400 hp twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 and coming with AWD as an option.

And yes, the all-paw feature would give the Nissan sportscar a serious advantage over rivals like the Mk V Toyota Supra and the Ford Mustang.




Nissan 370Z Nissan rendering speed shot next-generation nissan z car pic of the day sportscar
