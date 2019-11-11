Next-Generation Nissan 370Z Rendered, Out For Ford Mustang Blood

Besides, the said spy material wouldn't have helped, since the sportscar is currently in the initial testing phases, with a mule mixing the body of the current 370Z with the hardware of the future model was spotted by photogs - you can check out the pics in the gallery above.
While the link between the 370Z and its predecessor, the 350Z, is obvious and has even led to multiple owners of the latter trying to impersonate the first, this rendering takes a radical approach.
For one thing, Thiago Coutinho, the Brazilian artist behind the concept, has gone for a futuristic design, with the angular front end and the muscular wheel arches being the strongest elements here.
Then there's the greenhouse, which, interestingly, reminds one of the Chevrolet Camaro (the GM muscle might not get a successor, but this is another story for another time).
This brings us to the topic of the Z car's visual identity. And, to illustrate the concept, I've added a series of sketches below - as the name of the pixel label behind them suggests, these take us through the silhouettes of the Nissan Z family tree.
Returning to the Nissan 370Z replacement, this could stick to the traditional relationship to the Infinity G-Series Coupe, which would see the newcomer being animated by the Q60 Red Sport's 400 hp twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 and coming with AWD as an option.
And yes, the all-paw feature would give the Nissan sportscar a serious advantage over rivals like the Mk V Toyota Supra and the Ford Mustang.
View this post on Instagram
NISSAN Z | NISMO 23-SPEC Desert track, dust in the air #design #productdesign #cardesign #sketch #carsketch #illustration #alias #vred #viscom #nissan #concept #fairladyz #z #23 #spec #nismo #monterey #californication #japan #yokohama #hdrihaven #motivezine #cardesignpro #cardesignhue #cardesignworld #techdesigns_ #thesmartmobility
View this post on Instagram
NISSAN Z | NISMO 23-SPEC Another POV - ducktail and other cues inspired by the classic Datsun 240Z Swipe right >>> #design #productdesign #cardesign #sketch #carsketch #sketch #illustration #alias #vred #viscom #datsun #nissan #concept #fairladyz #z #23 #spec #nismo #monterey #californication #japan #yokohama #hdrihaven #motivezine #cardesignpro #cardesignhue #cardesignworld #techdesigns_ #thesmartmobility
View this post on Instagram
NISSAN Z | NISMO 23-SPEC Last but not least, a sideview, on the hills Time to move on to something new 😁 Swipe right 》》 (This background is the famous setting for the Porsche Mission E Cross photoshoot, so I pay a great respect for the brand - It doesn't belong to me. I hope I don't be sued haha) #design #productdesign #cardesign #sketch #carsketch #illustration #alias #vred #viscom #porsche #datsun #nissan #concept #fairladyz #z #23 #spec #nismo #losangeles #californication #japan #yokohama #hdrihaven #motivezine #cardesignpro #cardesignhue #cardesignworld #techdesigns_ #thesmartmobility
View this post on Instagram
One of my fav series: Zeeeee Prints, tees in my shop, link in bio . #silhouettehistory #nissan #datsun #zeecar #datsunz #nissanz #nissanzx #datsun240z #datsun280z #nissan300zx #nissan350z #nissan370z #japanesecar #carart #carsilhouette #carhistory #carsofinstagram #automotiveart