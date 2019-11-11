Next-Generation Nissan 370Z Rendered, Out For Ford Mustang Blood

View this post on Instagram

NISSAN Z | NISMO 23-SPEC Another POV - ducktail and other cues inspired by the classic Datsun 240Z Swipe right >>> #design #productdesign #cardesign #sketch #carsketch #sketch #illustration #alias #vred #viscom #datsun #nissan #concept #fairladyz #z #23 #spec #nismo #monterey #californication #japan #yokohama #hdrihaven #motivezine #cardesignpro #cardesignhue #cardesignworld #techdesigns_ #thesmartmobility

A post shared by Thiago Coutinho (@thiagocoutinho88) on Feb 18, 2019 at 4:10am PST