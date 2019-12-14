Next-Generation Nissan 370Z Electric Concept Shows Flowing Design

Fifty years after the birth of the Nissan Z car (yes, this is the big year), the Japanese automaker is considering multiple options for the next member of this family. Last month, a test mule showed up on the Nurburgring, but, as its name implies, this keeps the fresh hardware under the body of the current car, so don't expect any clues.
We've explored multiple possibilities for the future model, with these ranging from a retro-styled approach inspired by the original 240Z to a downsized model that would be a rival for the already-confirmed second generation of the Toyobaru.
However, we are now back in the game to talk about a possibility that gives plenty of aficionados, myself included, the chills: an electric-only proposal.
Given the current trends, we could expect a certain degree of electrification for the next Nissan Z car, with the potential hardware including a mild hybrid, a hybrid, a plug-in hybrid and, of course, the said all-electric path.
Well, the renderings you'll find in the Insta posts at the bottom of the page portray a design that has "EV" written all over it.
Apparently, Hosein Soleimani, the independent designer behind this pixel work, was inspired by the downsized concept mentioned above when creating this piece. However, while the said machine came with angular styling, the one we have here is defined by flowing lines, from the "hollow--center" wheels to the bodywork.
Nevertheless, the harmonious appearance of this proposal features the Z car DNA, a treat that could be offered to help us get past the internal combustion engine removal. Speaking of which, such a newcomer could be branded as a Nissan [...]Z E.
As the actual prototypes move further into their development, we'll get more clues on this go-fast matter, in terms of both styling and motivation.
