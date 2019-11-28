Next-Generation Nissan 370Z Rendered, Looks Clean and Sharp

3 Modernized Porsche 944 Looks Sleek, Rubber Ducktail Spoiler Stands Out

Nissan is well aware of the fact that the Z bloodline needs some fresh material, which is why the carmaker has started testing the successor for the 370Z, as we've discussed earlier this fall. And while the Japanese automotive producer is busy with the said task, designers around the world dream about the look of the newcomer, even though their efforts aren't related to Nissan. 3 photos



The contraption portrayed here perfectly represents the Nissan Z car lines, so anybody who knows a thing or two about sportscars will easily figure out its identity.



The strongest point of this virtual machine has to be the simple design - as opposed to the overly-busy styling cues many carmakers introduce nowadays, this proposal sticks to the basics and thus become a sight for sore eyes.



Of course, some of the lines we see here will inevitably become more complex en route to production. For instance, the wheels need to be actually covered by the fenders, so rocks and road debris don't get thrown around by the tires. However, with such a starting point, it's difficult to come up with a showroom model that's not a sight for sore eyes.



As for those eyes, more companies need to come out with such a light signature before people start believing this only belongs on Porsche models.



Make sure to check out the pair of social media posts below the said eye candy - the one deserving a round of applause for this speed toy is Japanese artist Tatsuya Iwai.



View this post on Instagram #transportationdesign #cardesign #artcenter #fairladyz A post shared by Tatsuya Iwai (@iwai.tatsuya) on May 23, 2018 at 9:16am PDT

