Stanced Nissan GT-R Looks Like a Predator Ready to Play

There are hundreds, maybe thousands, of bodykits and aftermarket customizations for the Nissan GT-R, but finding one that really fits this car like a glove isn’t really as easy as it may sound.
And yet, the perfect customizations don’t necessarily have to be real, as graphic designers out there often come up with surprising ideas borrowed from racing games.
This is the case of this Nissan GT-R as well, which features a series of modifications, including a lowered body, for Need for Speed. Created by Sharply Works and shared on Instagram (embedded below), this stanced Nissan may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but on the other hand, it’s something that makes perfect sense in a racing game.
It goes without saying reproducing this model in real life isn’t a task for the Average Joe, especially because lowering a car as much as possible involves a series of complex modifications that don’t just come down to suspension adjustments.
And if there’s anyone who should do this in the first place, it’s Nissan, as the purpose of this model is to boast a sporty look anyway.
The Nissan GT-R R35 was launched in December 2007 and is still manufactured today, being one of the most successful sports cars ever released.
Unveiled at the 2007 Tokyo Motor Show, the latest GT-R generation is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 engine whose output has received several tweaks throughout its lifetime. For example, while the original model generated nearly 480 horsepower, the 2010 model was upgraded to 523 horsepower, followed by another boost in 2012 when the GT-R ended up being able to produce 545 horsepower.
The most recent engine revision, which was announced in 2017, increased the maximum output to 565 horsepower, allowing for a 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) acceleration in just 2.7 seconds. Furthermore, its top speed nearly reached the 330 kph (205 mph) in various tests involving the standard model.
