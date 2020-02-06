2020 Nissan Frontier Previews 2021 Model, Features New Engine & Transmission

The Frontier isn’t all-new from the ground up for 2020; we’ll have to wait for the 2021 model year for the complete redesign, but nevertheless, the last hurrah of the outgoing workhorse has a few tricks up its sleeve.
First and foremost, the automatic transmission has leveled up to nine forward ratios. Pretty much the same tranny found in the full-sized Titan, the nine-speeder promises to improve fuel economy as well as emissions.
Secondly, a 3.8-liter naturally aspirated V6 replaces the 4.0-liter optional engine in the 2019 model year. Nissan is pretty pleased with this blunderbuss, mentioning best-in-class horsepower along with 49 additional ponies over the previous engine. Thanks to 93 percent new or redesigned parts, the direct-injected 3.8 develops no fewer than 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet.
These changes, however, won’t please a handful of potential customers. The five-speed automatic is gone, but with it, Nissan has also discontinued the manual transmission. On the upside, an electronically controlled transfer case should help off the beaten track when the going gets rough.
Another change concerns the trim levels. The SL is no longer offered, leaving only the S, SV, and PRO-4X in extended-cab and crew-cab configurations. The crew cab can be specified with two bed lengths, and the updates don’t stop here. Power windows and locks, tilt steering wheel, and push-button start come standard throughout the range. Without further beating around the bush, Nissan is planning to hike up the price for the 2020 model year.
“The 2020 Frontier lays the groundwork for the exciting, next-generation Frontier – an all-new pickup truck slated to arrive soon,” said Tiago Castro, director of the commercial vehicle division. On that note, look forward to the mid-sizer at the Chicago Auto Show.
Sales will kick off this spring, and for future reference, the 2019 model year starts at $19,290 excluding destination charge. At the other end of the spectrum, the Crew Cab SL with the V6, four-wheel drive, and five-speed automatic retails at $37,150 plus $1,095 for the freight.
