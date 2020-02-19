This Nissan 300ZX with a Custom Bodykit Is the Car You’ll Love But Can’t Have

The Nissan 300ZX is a sports car model that doesn’t necessarily boast a super-aggressive design, despite being produced for over 17 years and receiving several more or less substantial refinements throughout its lifetime.
But with the right touches here and there, the 300ZX can easily become a modern head-turner, and this custom GTA V mod provides us with a custom look at how the Nissan can evolve from beauty to beast in a matter of minutes.
Published on Instagram by the super-skilled designer who goes by the name of frzeditz, this Nissan 300ZX uses a fully customized bodykit that was designed by Zlayworks, along with a series of other touches that contribute to an even sportier look.
While these are gaming pictures, they look stunningly real, so it’s no surprise that some people in the comments actually thought they’re real-life shots and asked for the camera settings.
The Nissan 300ZX itself is a predecessor to the 280Z, and despite being launched as a sports car, it never featured such a wide and mean design.
The 300ZX originally launched in 1983 in Japan and a year later in the United States, and the first generation was offered with five engine options and a choice of two transmissions (5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic). On the other hand, the second generation, which was produced between 1989 and 2000, introduced a wider body (not as wide as the one in these GTA renders, though) and came with just two engine options, namely a 3.0-liter V6 and a 3.0-liter V6 twin turbo.
The latter was the star of show on this new model, as it generated over 300 horsepower and allowed for a maximum speed of nearly 155 mph (250 kph).
Given its sporty look, the Nissan 300ZX also made it to the world of racing, with the Trans Am win in 1986 at Lime Rock representing its first notable win.
