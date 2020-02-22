Tuned Austin Mini Cooper S from Forza Looks Like a Macho Cookie

The Forza photographer who goes by the name of Deetxhforza has created a stanced version of the Austin Mini Cooper S, mixing the cute look of the 1965 model with an aggressive style that fits the car like a glove.While the wide bodykit makes the Mini look, well, wide from the back, it perfectly aligns with the lowered look anyway, so there’s not much to complain about here.Despite not looking as aggressive as the modern supercars these days, the Austin Mini Cooper S is one of the popular choices in Forza anyway, so it’s no surprise that people come up with such tuning ideas.The 1965 Austin Mini Cooper S itself is a car that deserves such a sporty styling, especially because the whole idea that led to the creation of this model was to give a performance boost to the standard Mini.The Mini Cooper S made its debut in 1963 and used a 1071 cc engine, with the first notable update launching in August 1964.Furthermore, Mini models based on the Cooper S recorded significant results in the world of motorsports, including several wins in the Monte Carlo Rally. The Mini Cooper S-based car also won the 1000 Lakes Rally in 1965, 1966, and 1967.The Mini Cooper S evolved to become a beast, so today’s model is now powered by a 2.0-liter engine that develops 189 horsepower and allows for a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration in 6.5 seconds. The standard version, currently referred to as Mini Cooper Hardtop 4-door, on the other hand, features a 1.5-liter engine generating just 134 horsepower, which in its turn offers a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in 7.7 seconds.