MINI Revives Sidewalk Nameplate As Limited-Edition Convertible

Back in the middle of the 1990s, Rover offered the classic Mini as the Sidewalk. Only 1,000 examples were built for the United Kingdom, all of them with the 1,275-cc engine introduced by BMC in the 1950s.
The Sidewalk enters the scene once more as a special edition based on the MINI Convertible, featuring “exclusive paintwork, a unique soft-top design, and special lightweight alloy wheels.” Heading to dealerships all across the world in March 2020, the limited-run model certainly looks premium.
Turning heads will be simple thanks to the Deep Laguna metallic finish of the bodywork, complemented by hood stripes in black with bright blue edges and the woven-in-arrow graphic of the retractable canvas top. It takes 18 seconds to take the roof down or put it back into place, and yes, there are seats in the rear as well although they’re meant for kids instead of adults.
On the brushed aluminum door sills, MINI etched Sidewalk lettering to remind the owner that he (or she) has purchased a Convertible unlike any other. Customers who wish to stand out in the crowd can customize their Sidewalk in other colors as well, namely Thunder Grey, Moonwalk Grey, White Silver, Enigmatic Black, and Midnight Black. All these paints feature a metallic finish.
LED headlamps, taillamps, and fog lamps are featured as part of the Sidewalk Chili equipment group. Ambient lighting, MINI Driving Modes, automatic air conditioning, a storage package, and height adjustments for the front passenger’s seat are a few other goodies worthy of mention, but still, have you seen how upscale that cabin looks? It’s nice for a car in this segment, that’s for sure!
On the suck-squeeze-bang-blow front, the British automaker controlled by the BMW Group offers three engine options. The One makes do with a little over 100 metric horsepower from 1.5 liters and three cylinders, the Cooper develops 136 PS, and the Cooper S levels up to 2.0 liters and four cylinders for 192 PS. A six-speed manual comes standard, along with a dual-clutch transmission option that MINI refers to as the Steptronic Sport.
Turning heads will be simple thanks to the Deep Laguna metallic finish of the bodywork, complemented by hood stripes in black with bright blue edges and the woven-in-arrow graphic of the retractable canvas top. It takes 18 seconds to take the roof down or put it back into place, and yes, there are seats in the rear as well although they’re meant for kids instead of adults.
On the brushed aluminum door sills, MINI etched Sidewalk lettering to remind the owner that he (or she) has purchased a Convertible unlike any other. Customers who wish to stand out in the crowd can customize their Sidewalk in other colors as well, namely Thunder Grey, Moonwalk Grey, White Silver, Enigmatic Black, and Midnight Black. All these paints feature a metallic finish.
LED headlamps, taillamps, and fog lamps are featured as part of the Sidewalk Chili equipment group. Ambient lighting, MINI Driving Modes, automatic air conditioning, a storage package, and height adjustments for the front passenger’s seat are a few other goodies worthy of mention, but still, have you seen how upscale that cabin looks? It’s nice for a car in this segment, that’s for sure!
On the suck-squeeze-bang-blow front, the British automaker controlled by the BMW Group offers three engine options. The One makes do with a little over 100 metric horsepower from 1.5 liters and three cylinders, the Cooper develops 136 PS, and the Cooper S levels up to 2.0 liters and four cylinders for 192 PS. A six-speed manual comes standard, along with a dual-clutch transmission option that MINI refers to as the Steptronic Sport.