RWB Mini "Mr. Bean" Race Car Rendering Is NFS-Worthy

It's way too easy to see MINI as this brand owned by BMW that makes unreliable and overpriced little cars. However, the classic Mini is probably the most important car of the 20th century. Many of the cars we drive today, from Civic compacts to crossovers, owe something to the British icon.
Like most European countries, Britain exited World War II in tatters. There was no room for excessive anything, especially personal transportation. This is in contrast with American cars, which became massive status symbols, sporting acres of chrome.
UK buyers needed something really small, capable of squeezing through traffic and which didn't need a lot of fuel. The Morris put their top man on the job, Alec Issigonis. He and his team had the idea of putting the engine and the gearbox sideways, powering the front wheels. This freed up a lot of space and eliminated the need for a transmission tunnel.
Issigonis also wanted something that drove amazingly well, spending years perfecting the handling. By having a wheel literally at each corner the Morris Mini felt very agile and easy to drive.
But one British actor saw the Mini and decided he would turn it into a source of amusement. We're talking about Rowan Atkinson, aka Mr. Bean, and his iconic green car. The rust-bucket appeared in multiple scenes, including one where it was driven from the comfort of a sofa placed on the roof. However, this set of renderings puts a completely new spin on the 'Mr. Bean" Mini.
An artist by the name of Irwinsyah has rendered the world's first RWB Mini. It's an obvious tribute to the RWB body kit that has completely transformed the air-cooled Porsche scene. We'd love to see, the famous Japanese customizer Akira Nakai take a cutter to the fenders of a 1960s Mini and bolt in some big extensions. Heck, he doesn't even need to design anything new.
