Slammed Dodge Viper "Boss" Looks Like V10 Perfection

This is not a drill. I repeat, this is not a rendering. Instead, we're dealing with a project from the real world, one that recently made its debut in Dubai.
The owner of this Gen V Dodge Viper felt like the appearance of the stock car wasn't enough. As such, the V10 animal has received three mods, albeit with these dramatically transforming the appearance of the American supercar.
Of course, the most important change comes thanks to the wrap of the ten-cylinder monster. To be more precise, the styling of this Viper's second skin started out with the classic Hugo Boss livery. You know, the racing attire seen on one of the M1 Procar one-make series motorsport machines back in the day (you'll find a photo of this in the gallery above).
However, digital artist Khyzyl Saleem has remastered the famous livery, bringing this to the form seen here - we're talking about one of the pioneers of the rendering realm, whose 3D creations blur the line between pixels and builds, literally.
Then we have the stanced nature of the machine - as I found out while reviewing the Viper, getting that long nose across certain driveways exits can be a struggle and that was with the factory ride height. Well, since the example we have here doesn't feature air springs, it's not exactly easy to use in the said scenario, but this is another story for another time.
Much to nobody's surprise, the factory wheels were retired. Instead, the Dodge Viper now rolls on these Vossen goodies, which are nicely color-coded, thus perfectly integrating into the B&W game this slab of America likes to play.
As mentioned in the intro, this snake made its debut at Made 2020, the United Arab Emirate's first stanced car show, which took place yesterday. So now you know why the background of these shots is covered in sand.
Here it is! My first Livery design of 2020 made for @srtjonboy & the @made.dxb event! I NEED A VIPER IN MY LIFE!!! (This is static) - - This is my modern take on the old Boss Race livery with a bit a mix of my own style. Huge thank you to @idriveatractor for setting this shoot up for us in the desert and everyone else that tagged along! - - Full feature coming soon / @ilbdriversclub See it at the event tomorrow!!! - - #art #design #not3d #dodge #viper #2020 #ks #khyzylsaleem #kyza #lto #livetooffend #blacklist #carlifestyle #vossen #made #madedxb #carthrottle #carthrottle #speedhunters #rendertoreality