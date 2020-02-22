Slammed Dodge Viper "Boss" Looks Like V10 Perfection

View this post on Instagram

Here it is! My first Livery design of 2020 made for @srtjonboy & the @made.dxb event! I NEED A VIPER IN MY LIFE!!! (This is static) - - This is my modern take on the old Boss Race livery with a bit a mix of my own style. Huge thank you to @idriveatractor for setting this shoot up for us in the desert and everyone else that tagged along! - - Full feature coming soon / @ilbdriversclub See it at the event tomorrow!!! - - #art #design #not3d #dodge #viper #2020 #ks #khyzylsaleem #kyza #lto #livetooffend #blacklist #carlifestyle #vossen #made #madedxb #carthrottle #carthrottle #speedhunters #rendertoreality

