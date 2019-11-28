autoevolution

Audi RS5 Long Nose Concept Looks Like a German Viper

Here's a question not too many people ask: what if somebody took the clinically fast that is the Audi RS5 and turned in into something from the other side of the fence, say a Viper? Well, the rendering sitting before us comes to answer that.
3 photos
Audi RS5 in factory trimAudi RS5 Long Nose Concept
We're looking at a complete redesign of the German machine's current generation. You should know such pixel efforts are rather common on the Internet these days. Most of them focus on the front and rear fascias, but the one sitting before us is different.

That's because this pixel work sees the RS5 gaining a much more aggressive roof line, a project that probably makes the rear seats impossible to use by adults (the Porsche 911 now has a sibling in this club!). And the remaining part of the passenger cell is relocated towards the posterior of the vehicle. As such, we are left with a considerably longer hood.

And yes, in the end, the contraption looks quite a bit like the Dodge Viper, despite the tons of styling differences between the slab of America and this Audi. Heck, the concept we're looking at doesn't even pack the V10 monster's double bubble roof and yet the conclusion mentioned above still stands.

Now, this effort also includes the interior of the Ingolstadt vehicle - the idea was the same, namely to make the cabin appear crazier. However, while the new steering wheels certainly achieves that on a visual level, this obviously brings usability limitations. Besides, the new layout of the dash makes the whole thing appear less premium, which is definitely something you don't want, especially since Audi excels in this area.

Regardless, this rendering, which can be compared to the original using the swipe feature of the post below, comes from digital label J.B.Cars and is worthy of our undivided attention.

Audi RS5 Audi RS5 rendering speed shot Viper long nose
