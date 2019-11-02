autoevolution
 

Polestar 1 Cover Car from Need For Speed Heat Is Real, Build Shows Sci-Fi Look

2 Nov 2019, 15:24 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Tuning
What do the upcoming SEMA show (November 5) and Need For Speed: Heat (November 9) have in common? Sure, both revolve around pumped-up rides, but there's more to the connection than that. You see, the Polestar 1 NFS: Heat cover car has become an actual build, one that's set to show up on the floor of the Vegas venue.
4 photos
Polestar 1 Cover Car from Need For Speed Heat BuildPolestar 1 Cover Car from Need For Speed Heat BuildPolestar 1 Cover Car from Need For Speed Heat Build
We first talked about this really not a Volvo anymore contraption back in September. That's when Khyzyl Saleem, an artist whose work we featured on multiple occasions, showcased a rendering of the project on social media.

As it happens, the pixel wielder was part of the team working on the upcoming arcade racing title, which explains how his design reached the NFS series.

When it comes to the real-world incarnation of the toy, this was put together by Daniel Covarrubias and the rest of the crew over at a developer dubbed Sekrit Studios.

Last time we talked about the machine, the rear end wasn't ready, but this build is now complete, as you'll be able to see in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page - make sure to use the swipe feature for the full eye candy.

This is one of those rides where the front and the rear are engaged in a tight competition for the title of "top visual performer".

In other words, if the beard-lookalike canards up front don't get you, the monstrous split wing at the back, with its complex mount, will.

So, if anybody doubted the fact that the Polestar 1, which is a 5,100 lbs grand tourer with 600 hybrid horses on tap, is not a Volvo despite the latter company owning the first, the project car we have here is an irrefutable argument.

Oh, and you might also want to check out the second post below, with this showcasing the official trailer for NFS: Heat.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

IT'S FINISHED!!! I can't quite believe im seeing a build that started in my head, then to 3D, then into a game, and now its something real. - - If you're at the @needforspeed launch show in Miami on the 5th you can see this beauty in the flesh! - - Brilliant work @killagram/@sekritstudios in getting this done in just 30 days! It's missing a few small details which will get added after but my god, what an incredible job they've managed to do! There may also be a chance to see the car at a later date, im just waiting on confirmation and will let you all know when I get it!!! - - @rotiform / @needforspeed /@polestarcars / @air_lift_performance #art #design #rendertoreality #nfsheat #needforspeed #polestar #polestar1 #khyzylsaleem #kyza #ks #lto #livetooffend #blacklist #carlifestyle #rotiform #airliftperformance

A post shared by Khyzyl Saleem (@the_kyza) on Nov 2, 2019 at 7:34am PDT


Polestar Polestar 1 NFS games nfs heat speed shot 2019 sema
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of WoodConcept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of Wood
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S On Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the MeanestOn Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the Meanest
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Halloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’tHalloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’t
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road What Happened to Airships and Do They Have a Future?What Happened to Airships and Do They Have a Future?
Polestar models:
Polestar Polestar 2Polestar Polestar 2 Medium PremiumPolestar Polestar 1Polestar Polestar 1 CoupeAll Polestar models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day