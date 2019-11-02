Polestar 1 Cover Car from Need For Speed Heat Is Real, Build Shows Sci-Fi Look

View this post on Instagram

IT'S FINISHED!!! I can't quite believe im seeing a build that started in my head, then to 3D, then into a game, and now its something real. - - If you're at the @needforspeed launch show in Miami on the 5th you can see this beauty in the flesh! - - Brilliant work @killagram/@sekritstudios in getting this done in just 30 days! It's missing a few small details which will get added after but my god, what an incredible job they've managed to do! There may also be a chance to see the car at a later date, im just waiting on confirmation and will let you all know when I get it!!! - - @rotiform / @needforspeed /@polestarcars / @air_lift_performance #art #design #rendertoreality #nfsheat #needforspeed #polestar #polestar1 #khyzylsaleem #kyza #ks #lto #livetooffend #blacklist #carlifestyle #rotiform #airliftperformance

