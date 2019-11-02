Polestar 1 Cover Car from Need For Speed Heat Is Real, Build Shows Sci-Fi Look

As it happens, the pixel wielder was part of the team working on the upcoming arcade racing title, which explains how his design reached the NFS series.
When it comes to the real-world incarnation of the toy, this was put together by Daniel Covarrubias and the rest of the crew over at a developer dubbed Sekrit Studios.
Last time we talked about the machine, the rear end wasn't ready, but this build is now complete, as you'll be able to see in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page - make sure to use the swipe feature for the full eye candy.
This is one of those rides where the front and the rear are engaged in a tight competition for the title of "top visual performer".
In other words, if the beard-lookalike canards up front don't get you, the monstrous split wing at the back, with its complex mount, will.
So, if anybody doubted the fact that the Polestar 1, which is a 5,100 lbs grand tourer with 600 hybrid horses on tap, is not a Volvo despite the latter company owning the first, the project car we have here is an irrefutable argument.
Oh, and you might also want to check out the second post below, with this showcasing the official trailer for NFS: Heat.
IT'S FINISHED!!! I can't quite believe im seeing a build that started in my head, then to 3D, then into a game, and now its something real. - - If you're at the @needforspeed launch show in Miami on the 5th you can see this beauty in the flesh! - - Brilliant work @killagram/@sekritstudios in getting this done in just 30 days! It's missing a few small details which will get added after but my god, what an incredible job they've managed to do! There may also be a chance to see the car at a later date, im just waiting on confirmation and will let you all know when I get it!!! - - @rotiform / @needforspeed /@polestarcars / @air_lift_performance #art #design #rendertoreality #nfsheat #needforspeed #polestar #polestar1 #khyzylsaleem #kyza #ks #lto #livetooffend #blacklist #carlifestyle #rotiform #airliftperformance