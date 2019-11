Polestar 1 Cover Car from Need For Speed Heat Is Real, Build Shows Sci-Fi Look

We first talked about this really not a Volvo anymore contraption back in September. That's when Khyzyl Saleem, an artist whose work we featured on multiple occasions, showcased a rendering of the project on social media.As it happens, the pixel wielder was part of the team working on the upcoming arcade racing title, which explains how his design reached the NFS series.When it comes to the real-world incarnation of the toy, this was put together by Daniel Covarrubias and the rest of the crew over at a developer dubbed Sekrit Studios.Last time we talked about the machine, the rear end wasn't ready, but this build is now complete, as you'll be able to see in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page - make sure to use the swipe feature for the full eye candy.This is one of those rides where the front and the rear are engaged in a tight competition for the title of "top visual performer".In other words, if the beard-lookalike canards up front don't get you, the monstrous split wing at the back, with its complex mount, will.So, if anybody doubted the fact that the Polestar 1 , which is a 5,100 lbs grand tourer with 600 hybrid horses on tap, is not a Volvo despite the latter company owning the first, the project car we have here is an irrefutable argument.Oh, and you might also want to check out the second post below, with this showcasing the official trailer for NFS: Heat.