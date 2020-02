While this might sound like an odd thought to some, the renderings we have here only come to reinforce the idea, even portraying the two side by side.With all due respect for the wonderful piece of engineering that is the 2020 Corvette , we'll skip right past this (heck, we've discussed tons of renderings portraying modded incarnation of the Chevrolet). As such, we can focus on the mid-engined Viper we have here.This motor relocation comes from digital artist Abimelec Arellano and you should know his task was anything but easy. Let's take those vents sitting just after the front wheels - while the pixel wielder did try to remove them, he explains the result would've ruined the identity of the car. And the same goes for adding the towards-the-rear side intakes one would expect from a mid-engined supercar. Even so, underbody intakes, as well as a roof scoop, could take care of the fresh air chores.Another glitch in this mid-engined Matrix comes from the gap that was left behind once the side exhaust of the snake was removed.Then again, the overall result looks stunning and, above all else, proves that the styling DNA of the V10 animal that is the Viper would be suitable for a mid-engined proposal.Keep in mind that Dodge built a mid-engined Viper as an experiment in the mid 90s. Alas, the extra costs, gearbox complications and the American performance car tradition (for instance, the Viper can be seen as a modern Cobra) were the main culprits for the mid-engined project never coming to fruition.However, once Fiat Chrysler completed its merger with Peugeot Citroen, the Viper project might be back on the table. And since the C8 Corvette has set a new bang-for-buck standard on the mid-engined market, Dodge might just want to challenge that.Meanwhile, we can only remember the stunning driving experience that the final incarnation of the Viper delivered (here's a review ), as this mixed the rawness of the original with the benefits of anger management classes, all for the driver's exhilaration.