2020 Dodge Durango SRT Gains Black Appearance Package, Redline Stripe Option

In the market for a family-sized SUV with tons of suck-squeeze-bang-blow? The Durango SRT may be right up your alley, a seven-seater with a thumpin’ great HEMI V8 under the hood. Introduced in 2017 for the 2018 model year, the ‘Rango gets a little more special for 2020 thanks to the Black Appearance Package and Redline Stripe.
"As Dodge performance enthusiasts move through the Durango lineup to the fastest, most powerful and most capable American three-row SUV, they want their vehicle to stand out in a crowd,” declared Tim Kuniskis. The head honcho revealed that 25 percent of SXT buyers have specified the Blacktop Package, jumping to 60 percent for the R/T.
This gets us to the Black Appearance Package for the SRT, featuring Midnight Grey Metallic and Gloss Black exterior accents. This color combo can be noticed on the mirror caps, alloy wheels, 392 and SRT badging, and taillamp applique. The exhaust tips come exclusively in Eclipse Black Tint, and all told, these options cost $1,495.
Moving on to the Redline Stripe, the name doesn’t tell the whole story. Dodge has come up with a full-length Satin Black center stripe that’s complemented by Redline Red tracers on the outer edges. Believe it or not, this visual garnish retails at $1,295.
Both the Black and the Redline are available in ten exterior colors, starting with Billet Silver. The other choices are Vice White, Destroyer Grey, DB Black, White Knuckle, Reactor Blue, Redline, Octane Red, Granite Crystal, and the F8 Green inspired by muscle cars from the 1960s.
Dealers will start accepting orders for both packages in March 2020, but potential customers can admire the Black and Redline in the flesh next month at the Chicago Auto Show. The 2020 Durango SRT is listed at $62,995 excluding destination charge, packing 392 cubic inches of HEMI V8, 475 horsepower, 470 pound-feet of torque, and an eight-speed automatic transmission.
While it may be capable of covering the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds, the Durango SRT also boasts 8,700 pounds of maximum towing capacity.
"As Dodge performance enthusiasts move through the Durango lineup to the fastest, most powerful and most capable American three-row SUV, they want their vehicle to stand out in a crowd,” declared Tim Kuniskis. The head honcho revealed that 25 percent of SXT buyers have specified the Blacktop Package, jumping to 60 percent for the R/T.
This gets us to the Black Appearance Package for the SRT, featuring Midnight Grey Metallic and Gloss Black exterior accents. This color combo can be noticed on the mirror caps, alloy wheels, 392 and SRT badging, and taillamp applique. The exhaust tips come exclusively in Eclipse Black Tint, and all told, these options cost $1,495.
Moving on to the Redline Stripe, the name doesn’t tell the whole story. Dodge has come up with a full-length Satin Black center stripe that’s complemented by Redline Red tracers on the outer edges. Believe it or not, this visual garnish retails at $1,295.
Both the Black and the Redline are available in ten exterior colors, starting with Billet Silver. The other choices are Vice White, Destroyer Grey, DB Black, White Knuckle, Reactor Blue, Redline, Octane Red, Granite Crystal, and the F8 Green inspired by muscle cars from the 1960s.
Dealers will start accepting orders for both packages in March 2020, but potential customers can admire the Black and Redline in the flesh next month at the Chicago Auto Show. The 2020 Durango SRT is listed at $62,995 excluding destination charge, packing 392 cubic inches of HEMI V8, 475 horsepower, 470 pound-feet of torque, and an eight-speed automatic transmission.
While it may be capable of covering the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds, the Durango SRT also boasts 8,700 pounds of maximum towing capacity.