Dodge Charger Muscle Car Redesign Is Inspired by Volvos, Looks Boxy

Ford and Chevy don't actually try to build muscle cars. Those 2-door models may be called Camaro and Mustang, but they have stuff in common with everything from crossovers to compacts. No, Dodge is the real muscle car maker, which is weird because we're going to say the exact opposite thing.
The Sketch Monkey decided to redesign the Charger this week for whatever reason. It's a very popular car that feels "American" in a good way. But while examining its design, he decided that it's not a true muscle car either.
According to him, a muscle car is supposed to be boxy and simple. It's not supposed to have unnecessary frills or design for the sake of design. Of course, no American car is like that right now. They're all about maximum features and in-your-face features.
However, if you think about it, the classic muscle cars were kind of minimalist, emphasizing only the size of the engine and a few other necessary performance components. Growing up in Sweden, the artist didn't have access to any of that good stuff. Volvos were the closest thing to a boxy, no-frills performance car, so it feels like the Charger redesign was inspired by such legends as the 240.
Another interesting point made in this video is how old the platform is. BMW develops some kind of new chassis almost every year, but the Charger is based on 2000s Mercedes technology, back when the two companies were still tied together. Of course, the Charger has suffered numerous updates and is a wonderful machine, but sooner or later, it's going to need a complete redesign.
But how can you have something that's boxy, modern and at the same time practical? Well, we're quite happy with the outcome of this video. You've got super-sharp angular headlights, simpler features, and a cleaner body.
