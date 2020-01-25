C8 Corvette "Retro Runner" Is Slammed on C4 Wheels

It's no secret that certain Corvette fans wish General Motors had done something to keep the front-engined bloodline alive and I'm talking about some sort of C7 continuation series offered alongside the new C8. Of course, if the company had determined that their number is large enough for the said proposal to make financial sense, it would've probably delivered just that. So, now that the Corvette only comes with the engine in the middle, what can be done to strengthen the newcomer's connection to its family tree?
Of course, the question above has multiple answers and an independent digital artist has come up with a simple answer, one that could help 2020 'Vette owners.
We're talking about Gabe Florido, one of the lucky gear heads who managed to secure a 2020 C8. And while he's waiting for the machine to land (deliveries kick off next month, remember?), the car lover has decided to come up with a rendering.
The pixel work introduces a modded incarnation of the Chevy halo car - keep in mind that plenty of owner will take their 2020 Corvettes down the aftermarket route.
And the man's approach is simple: the vehicle has lost some of its ground clearance, while gaining a fresh set of shoes. We're talking about two of the most popular visual mods and I bet you're wondering where the said retro nod comes into play. Well, Gabe has showcased the C8 riding on C4 wheels.
At least judging by what can be seen in this pixel stunt, the late 80s styling of the wheels fits the modern design of the car surprisingly well.
I'm not sure about the aftermarket path that would make the said rims fir the new model, but this could always serve as inspiration for a tuner, so here's to hoping such wheels will show up in the real world.
