2020 C8 Corvette Wheels Stolen in Detroit, Supercar Looks Sad on Cinder Blocks

See, this is why we can't have nice things! Every enthusiast knows the agony of waking up to find your precious ride scratched or its wheels stolen. But it's even worse when the ride in question is all-new, like this 2020 C8 Chevy Corvette.
Not many people have even seen the new Corvette in person, which is why we're sure this is the first example in the world of a C8 sitting on cinderblocks. It's the saddest thing we've seen all day, and it just happened a few hours ago in Detroit.
While stolen wheels are nothing new in empoverished Motor City, we can't imagine the owner of the 'Vette hadn't taken any precautions. Wheel theft feels like it's become a global epidemic. The police are doing less and less about it, since insurance covers stuff like that, but maybe automakers should make Sentry Mode standard or develop better bolts.
This is not only a #feelsbadman for the owner, but also a #feelsunlucky for the Corvette. The C8 was plagued with issues, ranging from the engine twisting the chassis to a big crash during the launch events. And it's a shame, considering it's such a nice looking machine, not to mention $60,000 mid-engined sports cars don't come along every day.
These images show the black beast resting on just two cinder blocks. Because so much of the weight is over the back, the Corvette's body is now on the ground back there, so some parts will need fixing.
So how much does the thief stand to gain from this? Well, he'll have the only set of stolen C8 Corvette wheels for sale, and there's no running from the fury of the internet. But the wheels and tires should be worth around $5,000.
Editor's note: It's been impossible to trace the source of this post, but we keep coming across Motor Trend and we'll assume for now that it was their test car. Production isn't supposed to start for another month anyway.
While stolen wheels are nothing new in empoverished Motor City, we can't imagine the owner of the 'Vette hadn't taken any precautions. Wheel theft feels like it's become a global epidemic. The police are doing less and less about it, since insurance covers stuff like that, but maybe automakers should make Sentry Mode standard or develop better bolts.
This is not only a #feelsbadman for the owner, but also a #feelsunlucky for the Corvette. The C8 was plagued with issues, ranging from the engine twisting the chassis to a big crash during the launch events. And it's a shame, considering it's such a nice looking machine, not to mention $60,000 mid-engined sports cars don't come along every day.
These images show the black beast resting on just two cinder blocks. Because so much of the weight is over the back, the Corvette's body is now on the ground back there, so some parts will need fixing.
So how much does the thief stand to gain from this? Well, he'll have the only set of stolen C8 Corvette wheels for sale, and there's no running from the fury of the internet. But the wheels and tires should be worth around $5,000.
Editor's note: It's been impossible to trace the source of this post, but we keep coming across Motor Trend and we'll assume for now that it was their test car. Production isn't supposed to start for another month anyway.