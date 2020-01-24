2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Production Starting “in Early February”

Following the UAW strikes from 2019, it was reported that General Motors would postpone C8 Corvette production to February 2020. The confirmation has finally arrived from none other than the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit, “with customer deliveries slated to begin before the end of February.”
The coupe with the removable hardtop will be the first to roll off the assembly line in Bowling Green, Kentucky. As for the convertible body style with the power hardtop, production should begin no later than April.
“Reaction to the mid-engine Corvette has been extraordinary,” said chief exec Mary Barra at the auction where the first example of the breed sold for $3 million. All of that money will benefit the Detroit Children’s Fund, and speaking of reactions, the coupe is sold out for the 2020 model year.
When the C7 was all-new from the ground up, the quality control hold on those ‘Vettes for five weeks at a location in Nashville. The eighth-generation will reportedly go live on February 3rd, leaving General Motors about three weeks for the quality control before kicking off customer deliveries.
Currently available only as a Stingray, the C8 packs up to 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque from 6.2 liters of displacement. The LT2 small-block V8 generates that kind of suck-squeeze-bang-blow with the sports exhaust system that’s included in the must-have Z51 Performance Package.
$59,995 is the starting price for the 1LT trim level of the coupe while the convertible is $7,500 more expensive. Following the Stingray, the Z06 is expected to drop the supercharged V8 of the C7 for a flat-plane V8 with natural aspiration and 5.5 liters of displacement. Codenamed LT6, the engine sounds very different from the original LT5 in the fourth-gen Corvette ZR-1.
Hybridization and a twin-turbo V8 are also in the pipeline, but heaven only knows when General Motors will launch those and how many ponies they’ll offer. In any case, there’s no denying the C8 will morph the ‘Vette from a supercar slayer into a supercar in its own right.
