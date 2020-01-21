C8 Corvette Z06 Spied Revving LT6 Flat-Plane Crankshaft V8 Engine

Freedom Without an Engine: Tarform E-Bike Made With Recycled, 3D-Printed Parts

As you’re well aware, Chevrolet is keeping its mouth shut about future versions of the ‘Vette. The Stingray utilizes a small-block V8 with 6.2 liters of displacement and natural aspiration, but the question is, what does the future hold? 21 photos



‘Vette enthusiasts might have acknowledged by now that DOHC valvetrain. Next up, let’s talk about the next Z06.



Some people believe the Z06 will reportedly pack a little more than 600 horsepower from the LT6 engine, which would be a downgrade from the 650 horsepower of the previous generation with the supercharged engine up front. On the upside, the revs and the sound of the N/A engine would be greatly appreciated. Natural aspiration also means the engine won’t be as strained as a supercharged or turbocharged powerplant. Lest we forget, the seventh generation of the Corvette in Z06 flavor had cooling issues in the hands of motoring journalists and customers alike.



As for the LT7 with twin-turbo technology, it must be highlighted that this engine is a different animal from the LTA from Cadillac. Better known as the Blackwing, the 4.2-liter engine features a hot-vee design, meaning that the turbochargers are located between the cylinder banks. In the CT6-V, this engine develops 550 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque.



The C8.R from Corvette Racing offers a bit of a clue in the guise of a flat-plane crankshaft V8 with 5.5 liters of displacement. Codenamed LT5, this engine promises 500 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque in race trim.