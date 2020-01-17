Mazda Miata "Tail Happy" Has a V12 at the Back, See-Through Wheels

2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray Convertible Now Available to Order

The LT2 small-block V8 features 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque when the Z51 package is optioned thanks to the sports exhaust system. Either version of the Stingray comes exclusively with a dual-clutch transmission with eight forward gears. Even though Bowling Green hasn’t started production yet, the coupe is already sold out for the 2020 model year. Customers who have missed out don’t need to worry because the convertible body style is now available to order at U.S. dealerships, starting at $67,495.In other words, the retractable hardtop adds $7,500 to the sticker price. Chevrolet lists three trim levels in the configurator, starting with the 1LT. At the other end of the spectrum, the 3LT will set you back $78,945 including destination charge but without any options.Opting for a premium color, go-faster stripes, and the Z51 Performance Package levels up the tally to $85,935. You can easily get to ninety grand if you spruce up the ‘Vette with cooler wheels, painted brake calipers, fender hash marks, and the High Wing Spoiler in Carbon Flash Metallic. And let’s not forget; we’re talking about the Stingray!By way of Kerbeck Corvette, the peeps at Corvette Blogger report that the first examples of the convertible will roll off the line in April 2020. In other words, customers will have to wait until late May or early June for their vehicles to arrive at U.S. dealerships.Those who want to make their car more special can get a serialized plaque from the National Corvette Museum, priced at $200 and mounted onto the waterfall speaker between the driver and passenger seats. Once delivered, it should be mentioned that the C8 reduces engine torque in the first 500 miles of driving. Depending on the transaxle, you’re looking at 30 percent less torque without any limitations to the engine’s speed.The LT2 small-block V8 features 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque when the Z51 package is optioned thanks to the sports exhaust system. Either version of the Stingray comes exclusively with a dual-clutch transmission with eight forward gears.