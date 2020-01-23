C3 Corvette "Wide Boy" Looks Like the Perfect Pumpkin

View this post on Instagram

I'd just like to say a big hello to all the new followers I've gained over the last few days, as always, im constantly blown away by all of your support! - - For those new to my page, here's a little background info about me. (Bit of a long one, sorry). - - I'm a self taught Concept Artist specializing within the Automotive world. I came from a background of Graphic Design & Digital Painting and have been making art for the past 10 years or so from the age of 16 (I'm 26). I've had the pleasure of working on some great projects so far, including @topgear, @needforspeed, @thehoonigans @kblock43 (Hoonitruck), Neil Blomkamp (Mild oats), some AAA movie titles & @dreamworks to name a few. For the last 5 years of my life I worked for EA Games, which i have since left to focus fully on my other dream, my bodykit company @lto_livetooffend. I'm not just another internet Renderer/Artist, I'm trying to establish my name within this industry & bring my work to life through LTO. I started off in Photoshop (2D), editing and photo manipulating images of Cars, gaining a further understanding of Perspective, Lighting and Coloring, developing my own style in the mean time. I found myself at a point where i was happy with my 2D skills and ventured into the world of 3D. I started off with Maya at first, trying to model a car, but it just wasn't for me. I tried 3DSmax however and things just stuck. Fast forward 2/3 years after a lot of trial and error, I managed to get quite comfortable with 3D modelling and rendering within Keyshot. Same thing happened again, so I changed to a more demanding renderer "Corona Renderer", to present my work and ideas in a new, polished style. Always trying to progress and push myself further, whilst inspiring others. You join me in a new year, where I'm full steam ahead with Freelance work, but most importantly, focusing on some rather big real world projects for myself & @lto_livetooffend this year! Thank you for your continued support as always! Just tryna do shit different! d - - #art #design #3d #lto #livetooffend #corvette #c3 #khyzylsaleem #kyza #ks #blacklist #carlifestyle #kitbash3d #slammedenuff #carthrottle #topgear #thankyou welcome

