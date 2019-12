For the record, the Z06 isn't expected to land until 2021, but, as mentioned above, the world wide web is boiling with discussions on the matter. As such, I've brought along a rendering that portrays the future mid-range model. Note that we're looking at a creation coming from independent artist Arnold Verghese, who took the time to digitally paint multiple angles of the machine.The pixel work sitting before us sees the body of the mid-engined beast being gifted with slightly more generous arches, which is just what the doctor ordered for the Z06. You should also keep in mind that the Chevy sitting behind the screen comes with redesigned front and rear aprons. Once again, this falls in line with our expectations for the production vehicle.Of course, the rear wing of the actual car should be different from that of the Stingray, which can be seen here. Then there's the fact that the rendering sitting before us features a noticeable ground clearance and while a ride height drop is not impossible for the C8 Z06, this certainly won't be so serious.Oh, and let's not forget the custom wheels found on this machine, whose deep concave profile and rose gold finish have "aftermarket" written all over them.General Motors has already confirmed that the C8 Z06 will be animated by a street-adapted version of the naturally aspirated flat-plane crank 5.5-liter that occupies the middle section of the C8.R . And while racing regulation limit the output of the latter to 500 hp, the street motor will obviously pack some extra muscle.