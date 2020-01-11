C8 Corvette "Red Devil" Shows Massive Ducktail Spoiler

Next month. That's when the first owners of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette are set to receive their toys. Meanwhile, the aftermarket side of the industry is hard at work, preparing a wide range of goodies for the mid-engined 'Vette. And while we've already talked about a plethora of widebody takes on the C8, the one sitting before us is different.
Before we dig deeper into the matter, allow me to point out one detail: while this might be a mere rendering for now, Rostislav Prokpop, the digital artist behind the work, is working together with Wider Diffsplitt, a small developer based in the Czech Republic to turn these pixels into the real deal.
With that detail out of the way, I'll start by mentioning the ducktail spoiler fitted to the Chevy, as this is what sets the kit apart. Of course, such an aero part will limit the top speed of the beast.
The rear apron of the Chevrolet Corvette has also been modified, with the side rectangular exhaust setup of the factory car being replaced by a center-mount, rounded setup, which sits closer to the Corvette DNA.
The fat fenders that back up the #widebody take seems to be well integrated into the factory design of the machine, so we'll move past these, to the front end of the ride.
This is where we find rather subtle changes, such as the extended chin spoiler and the also-extended aero blades, which spread to the front wheel arches for the said integration.
Judging by the uber-limited ground clearance seen in this pixel portrait, we're dealing with an air suspension. And, given this detail, the custom wheel/tire combo fitted to the vehicle only came natural.
PS: Make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below, so you can enjoy both ends of the vehicle.
