So far, we've seen plenty of such exercises, from the GT-R-engined Juke R models introduced by the Japanese automotive producer itself to the widebody build we discussed last year. However, none of these looked as radical as the virtual project staring at us from behind the screen.Sure, this is a rendering, but, given the point made in the intro, we might just see it turning into a a real project with the help of an eccentric shop out there.So, what makes this Nissan Juke so special? Well, the most striking aspect of the machine involves the deeper wheel wells. Not only do these leave the jacked-up look of the factory model behind, but they feel like they were borrowed from a supercar.Of course, the super-sized wheels, whose simple design somehow reminds me of the rims used by the Ferrari F40, also play an important role here.Other ingredients involve the slammed take, which comes thanks to an air suspension, along with the widebody approach - compared to the bits mentioned above, this appears restrained.The front apron seems to mix styling cues we've seen on Nissan NISMO models with those featured on the side air intakes of the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT2 RS . Wait, what?There's no error above. This is simply how virtual artist Khyzyl Saleem rolls. And, despite all the elements mentioned so far, we haven't covered all the custom bits that now adorn the Juke. As such, you should make sure to zoom in on these via the social media post below (don't forget to use the swipe feature while you're at it).