Novitec N-Largo Widebody McLaren 720S Spider Looks Ready For Takeoff

What happens when you take the 720S Spider to Novitec? The N-Largo widebody kit happens, cranking up the visual drama of the McLaren to eleven thanks to flared wheel arches that add 60 millimeters to the front width and 130 millimeters to the rear width. 11 photos



Zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes only 2.7 seconds in perfect launch conditions, and on full song, the N-Largo 720S Spider is much obliged to thrill at 346 km/h (215 mph). The bad news? Only 15 examples will ever be produced, and heaven only knows how much the conversion costs after you take the upgraded interior into consideration as well. The German aftermarket specialist has also switched the bone-stock lightweight alloys with Vossen MC2 forged concave rims featuring a center-lock system, giving the Macca a racier appearance. Still, the design of the wheels has little to do with Colin Chapman’s “simplify, then add lightness” adage that’s still relevant in motorsport today.As for the tires, Novitec kept it cool with Pirelli P-Zero rubber in 245/30 by 20 inches and 325/25 by 21 inches. The lowering suspension kit brings the 720S Spider 35 millimeters closer to the ground, and as you can tell from the forged carbon utilized by the deep front splitter, this car is prone to scraping on high curbs and speed bumps.Designed in collaboration with Vittorio Strosek , the N-Largo widebody kit for the 720S Spider also adds a pair of air intakes aft of the doors, strips on the rocker panels, and an attachment for the retractable spoiler that completes the profile’s hourglass shape. On the go-faster front, Novitec has managed to extract Senna-like performance stats.The 4.0-liter V8 with twin-turbo technology develops 806 PS and 878 Nm in this application, which translates to 794 horsepower and 648 pound-feet of torque in the United Kingdom and United States. As to how Novitec was able to squeeze out this performance, a plug-and-play engine control unit and an Inconel exhaust system are responsible for it.Zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes only 2.7 seconds in perfect launch conditions, and on full song, the N-Largo 720S Spider is much obliged to thrill at 346 km/h (215 mph). The bad news? Only 15 examples will ever be produced, and heaven only knows how much the conversion costs after you take the upgraded interior into consideration as well.

