NASA Uses Helicopter to Test Mars 2020 Lander Camera Systems

5 Avorio Ferrari 488 Pista with Red Details Has The Most Extreme Spec

4 Driver Loses Door on Ferrari in Most Stupid Accident

3 2020 Toyota Supra Rendered as Joint Venture With Ferrari, Tesla or Peugeot

2 Ferrari Daytona Bosozoku Conversion Looks Spot On, Race Queen Included

More on this:

Ferrari 812 Superfast Gets the Novitec N-Largo Treatment

As Ferrari prepares to premiere the F173 hybrid supercar , Novitec worked its magic on the 812 Superfast. The range-topping GT is a looker without any modifications whatsoever, but the N-Largo package from the German tuner cranks things up to eleven. 21 photos



Created in cooperation with Vittorio Strosek, the widebody kit was inspired by Formula 1 in a handful of areas. The NF 10 NL forged wheels, on the other hand, are bling-bling rather than motorsport to our eyes. Measuring 21 and 22 inches at the front and rear, the concave wheels with a double-spoke design are wrapped with 275/30 and 335/25 tires from Pirelli. Being a high-performance vehicle, the P-Zero is Novitec’s tire of choice.



The suspension is also different, featuring lowering spring that bring the



Take a look at the interior of the



Novitec couldn’t pass the opportunity to remap the ECU of the 6.5-liter V12, raising the output to 840 PS (829 horsepower) and 751 Nm (554 pound-feet) of torque. Otherwise said, zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes 2.8 seconds while top speed is rated at 345 km/h (214 mph).



In terms of optional extras, the quad exhaust system from Novitec is a must if you want the engine to sing the song of its people. Available in stainless steel or Inconel, the exhaust saves up to 11 kilograms (24 pounds) over the bone-stock system from Maranello.



First things first, the Novitec N-Largo features all-carbon panels that add 140 millimeters (5.5 inches) to the width of the car. The modifications promise improved aerodynamic efficiency. The truth, however, is that the N-Largo is more about the visual drama in the eyes of prospective customers.Created in cooperation with Vittorio Strosek, the widebody kit was inspired by Formula 1 in a handful of areas. The NF 10 NL forged wheels, on the other hand, are bling-bling rather than motorsport to our eyes. Measuring 21 and 22 inches at the front and rear, the concave wheels with a double-spoke design are wrapped with 275/30 and 335/25 tires from Pirelli. Being a high-performance vehicle, the P-Zero is Novitec’s tire of choice.The suspension is also different, featuring lowering spring that bring the 812 Superfast closer to the ground by 35 millimeters (1.4 inches). Thanks the Lord a front lift system is available as an optional extra, raising the nose by 40 millimeters (1.6 inches) with the press of a button. But wait, there’s more!Take a look at the interior of the Novitec N-Largo . The black-and-purple theme along with the quilted pattern of the seats is more Purple Rain from Prince than Ferrari, and we’re not exactly sure this combination works with the Rosso Corsa exterior paintwork. These said, any news in regard to suck-squeeze-bang-blow?Novitec couldn’t pass the opportunity to remap theof the 6.5-liter V12, raising the output to 840 PS (829 horsepower) and 751 Nm (554 pound-feet) of torque. Otherwise said, zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes 2.8 seconds while top speed is rated at 345 km/h (214 mph).In terms of optional extras, the quad exhaust system from Novitec is a must if you want the engine to sing the song of its people. Available in stainless steel or Inconel, the exhaust saves up to 11 kilograms (24 pounds) over the bone-stock system from Maranello.