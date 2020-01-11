Liberty Walk Nissan Skyline GT-R "LEGO" Shows Stunning Angular Design

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, welcome to the digital edition of the 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon. Some of us can't head over to Japan to check out the wacky machines debuting at the venue, so here we are, discussing these online. For now, we'll focus on a new development coming from aftermarket developer Liberty Walk, which has turned its attention to the R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R.
If anything, the popularity of the ex-gen GT-R seems to have increased over the past decade, so it shouldn't surprise you that LB Walk has created an aero kit for the AWD hero that is the retired Nissan halo car.
A quick glance at the vehicle is enough to realize that the company has sought inspiration in the aerodynamic tweaks found on the racing incarnations of the R34 GT-R, such as the badass GT500. And Liberty Walk has adapted its style to the angular design of the era, with the result being a head-turner.
As such, the lower side of the Nissan is dominated by super-sized downforce hardware, from the front apron, which seems to direct quite a lot of air towards the outlets on the sides of the bumper, to the massive wide fenders and side skirt extensions. And, having seen the said elements, the super-sized rear diffuser seems only fitting.
As for the upper side of the contraption, this is where we find hood fins (let's not skip the vents in the hood, though), motorsport-like low-drag doors mirrors and a rear wing that visually links this kit to a recent Liberty Walk R35 GT-R kit.
Aero tweaks aside, the memorable image of the Liberty Walk R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R is also influenced by the microscopic ground clearance (this could be an air setup) and the custom wheels - you can zoom in on all the details that matter in the image gallery above.
PS: At least to these eyes, this R35 package seems like a more special development compared to the said R35 kit, as well as to the 2019 SEMA-launched Lamborghini Huracan pack.
A quick glance at the vehicle is enough to realize that the company has sought inspiration in the aerodynamic tweaks found on the racing incarnations of the R34 GT-R, such as the badass GT500. And Liberty Walk has adapted its style to the angular design of the era, with the result being a head-turner.
As such, the lower side of the Nissan is dominated by super-sized downforce hardware, from the front apron, which seems to direct quite a lot of air towards the outlets on the sides of the bumper, to the massive wide fenders and side skirt extensions. And, having seen the said elements, the super-sized rear diffuser seems only fitting.
As for the upper side of the contraption, this is where we find hood fins (let's not skip the vents in the hood, though), motorsport-like low-drag doors mirrors and a rear wing that visually links this kit to a recent Liberty Walk R35 GT-R kit.
Aero tweaks aside, the memorable image of the Liberty Walk R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R is also influenced by the microscopic ground clearance (this could be an air setup) and the custom wheels - you can zoom in on all the details that matter in the image gallery above.
PS: At least to these eyes, this R35 package seems like a more special development compared to the said R35 kit, as well as to the 2019 SEMA-launched Lamborghini Huracan pack.