Next-Generation Nissan GT-R Rendered, Looks Like a Torpedo

5 Dec 2019, 13:24 UTC ·
When it comes to the future of the Nissan GT-R and that of the Z car, there's good news and there's bad news. The good, which clearly outweighs the bad, involves the carmaker ensuring us that both the supercar and the sportscar will be kept alive. As for bad, it has to do with the fact that the carmaker hasn't released any details on the matter.
As far as the successor of the 370Z is concerned, Nissan has recently started testing at the Nurburgring. However, with the tester being a mule that hides the new tech under the body of the current car, there's not much to talk about.So, how about Godzilla?
Well, since the Japanese automaker hasn't offered us anything to chew on, the possibilities are all there. And, for today, we'll explore one that involves an "upmarket" move for the GT-R.

To be more precise, I've brought along a set of renderings that portray the next incarnation of the GT-R as a hypercar. The transformation also involves relocating the engine to the middle section of the vehicle. Then there's the greenhouse, which resembles that used by Le Mans LMP1/LMP2 prototype racers (you can also see this kind of upper side styling on Koenigsegg machines).

The Nissan GT-R started out with a $69,850 MSRP back in 2008, while the range-topping 2020 GT-R Nismo starts at $212,435. However, the transition to a mid-engined layout, which would obviously push the price even higher, would require a reinvention of the nameplate, as it has happened with the C8 Corvette, for instance.

The pixels sitting before us come from Florentin Bernardi, a car lover who's currently the lead exterior designers at Geely's UK branch (this is the Chinese company that owns Volvo).

However, Bernadi has worked on the exterior styling of the revamped 2021 Jaguar F-Type, as you'll notice in the pair of Instagram posts at the bottom of the page.






