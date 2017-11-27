autoevolution
 

Nissan Serena Nismo Is the GT-R of Minivans in Japan

27 Nov 2017, 16:16 UTC
by
There's a whole bunch of sexy, futuristic minivans that are sold in Japan and probably nowhere else. Oddly, a tuning industry has also been built around them, and Nissan wants part of the action with the Nismo version of the Serena.
What used to be reclusive news from a country far, far away is now international news. People are curious what sort of oddball creations are being launched in Japan. And looking at the Serena Nismo, we can see why.

If we covered up the grille, we probably wouldn't know it's a Nissan. The thing that's interesting about this Nismo project, shown at the Tokyo Motor Show, is that it's a prototype. So not only have they fitted a muffler to the 2.0-liter engine, but it's also supposedly received an ECU tune.

However, you will be able to buy this thing, with prices starting at 3,419,280 yen ($30,400). That gets you the minivan plus a snazzy body kit which includes the usual array of skirts and spoilers. The front end features a protruding chin spoiler with chrome and red accents. The same treatment can be seen at the back, where the Serena has sprouted a diffuser.

The new wheels are shared with the Note Nismo and set off the pearl white bod paint with contrasting black roof. They might look small, but shose are 17-inch wheels riding on Bridgestone Potenza Adrenalin RE003 tires size 205/50/R17. Unfortunately, the 7-seater's interior is not as impressive, but at least it's practical.

Also new is the powertrain option: e-POWER. All we know is there's a small internal combustion engine that charges the battery which in turn powers the wheels. And if the Nismo wasn't enough Autech also makes a body kit for sexy Serena. Of course, you can have it in other colors, like black or red. But pearl while just make you think of the GT-R Nismo

