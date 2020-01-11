Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR Coupe Rendered, Looks Better Than the Original

Remember the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR that recently swept us off our feet at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas? Of course you do - after all, how often does a carmaker like MB come up with a concept car linked to a motion picture such as Avatar? Actually, we've seen a somewhat similar stunt in late 2019, when Porsche came up with a Star Wars starship, but the point still stands.
I didn't just mention the Porsche-Star Wars above thanks to the fact that it's also a movie tie-in. You see, when my eyes first landed on the contraption, I wondered how this would look in classic racing liveries and, thanks to digital art label Car News Network, that question received not one, but three eye-catching answers.
This time around, I had nothing to "add" to the AVTR concept, but a certain pixel creator did. And this is how we ended up with a rendering portraying the Mercedes-Benz show car in coupe form - you'll find this in the social media post at the bottom of the page.
Sure, the original, which can be considered a four-door coupe, has a passenger cell that looks like a bubble and adds to the organic man-machine interaction behind the vehicle. But the two-door form we have here is considerably prettier, at least from where I'm standing.
In this two-door form, the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR is a bit more car and a tad less fantasy, which might just increase the audience of the proposal and thus help it spread the message.
Of course, the small pop-out panels adorning the posterior of the concept, or bionic flaps, as the carmaker calls them, are in place. So you can still see the vehicle raising its hackles when the situation demands such a move - do you know other vehicles that can do that?
