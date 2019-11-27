autoevolution

Bentley's Mulliner Division Developing Roofless, "Ultra-Exclusive Model"

27 Nov 2019
No fewer than £1.5 million, that’s how much the ultra-exclusive Bentley put together by Mulliner is expected to cost. Scheduled to arrive in 2021, the barchetta-styled sports car is understood to feature the W12 twin-turbo engine from the Continental GT and Flying Spur, intertwined with styling from the EXP 100 GT centenary concept.
The thing is, a two-seat roadster isn’t exactly the body style of the EXP 100 GT revealed in July 2019. A closer example to the yet-unnamed model would be the EXP 12 Speed 6e from March 2017, the British automaker’s first-ever electric car.

Presented at the Geneva Motor Show as a one-off concept, the Speed 6e is a vision of what Bentley wants to offer in the not so distant future. More to the point, an EV with the Flying B up front “would be able to drive between London and Paris or Milan and Monaco on a single charge.” That’s 290 miles of range at best, the kind of mileage that wouldn’t pose a problem to the likes of the 348-mile Tesla Model 3 Long Range.

Autocar.co.uk highlights “this limited-edition model will mark the return of a truly bespoke offering by Mulliner, last seen in 2002 when it produced the Bentley State Limousine for the Queen.” Rolls-Royce is way ahead of the Crewe boys with the Sweptail, presented two years ago at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. Based on the Phantom, the one-of-a-kind luxury coupe is rumored to have cost around $13 million.

“No roof will be offered” because the yet-to-be-named Mulliner project is meant to “exaggerate the sensations of driving.” On the other hand, did anyone pay attention to what sort of underpinnings are in the pipeline? Also worthy of questioning, can you name someone willing to pay 1.5 big ones on a fancy Porsche Panamera?

The Volkswagen Group is both a blessing and a curse at the same time for Bentley, who’s kept on a tight leash by the higher-ups in Wolfsburg. Profit margins and volume are the most important metrics for the bean counters, meaning designers aren't allowed to keep the purists happy with modern reinterpretations of the Blower, S2 Continental, Mark VI, and the ever-popular T Series co-developed with Rolls-Royce.
