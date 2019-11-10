Bentley Reveals Tweed Roof Option for Continental GT Convertible

Tweed used to be fashionable back in the day, and for certain events, the woolen fabric is perfect for a jacket. Bentley understands the importance of tweed in fashion, but the automaker’s application is a bit different from the norm.
“Tweed Hood” is how the soft-top roof is called in the case of the Continental GT Convertible, and this option is available for both the V8- and W12-engined models. “Designed to appeal to modern lovers of texture and color as well as discerning customers,” the old-school material looks even better with green paint.
The British ultra-luxury automaker says that development of the tweed hood goes together with the interior and exterior color palette of the Continental GTC. As it happens, no fewer than 17 standard exterior paint finishes, 45 in the extended range, 15 carpet options, 8 veneers, and 15 upholstery choices are featured.
Including the tweed specification, the soft-top roof can be had in 7 colors. Every single one of them features a Z-fold mechanism and a sealing system that promises a reduction of three decibels at “typical cruising speeds.”
We’re not exactly sure what Bentley wants to say by that, but nevertheless, the top-down top speed of the GT Convertible is rated at 305 km/h (189.5 mph). “We wanted to create something that hadn’t been done before and we had never seen a tweed-effect hood,” said Catchy Bass, color and trim designer.
Like the car itself, the tweed hood is fabricated at the Bentley factory and headquarters in Crewe, England. The Continental GTC needs 19 seconds to deploy or stow the roof, an operation that’s possible at speeds of up to 50 km/h (30 mph). At $236,100 right off the bat, the Continental GT Convertible also happens to be $21,500 more expensive than the fixed-head coupe counterpart.
As for the suck-squeeze-blow department, the W12 is king of the hill with 6.0 liters of displacement, 626 horsepower, and 664 pound-feet of torque. The V8 is impressive nevertheless thanks to the grip and traction of the all-wheel-drive system that comes standard. Its ratings are 542 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque, therefore matching the Porsche Panamera Turbo luxury sports sedan.
