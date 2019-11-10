autoevolution
 

Bentley Reveals Tweed Roof Option for Continental GT Convertible

10 Nov 2019, 15:07 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Tweed used to be fashionable back in the day, and for certain events, the woolen fabric is perfect for a jacket. Bentley understands the importance of tweed in fashion, but the automaker’s application is a bit different from the norm.
5 photos
Bentley Continental GT Convertible with Tweed Hood optionBentley Continental GT Convertible with Tweed Hood optionBentley Continental GT Convertible with Tweed Hood optionBentley Continental GT Convertible with Tweed Hood option
“Tweed Hood” is how the soft-top roof is called in the case of the Continental GT Convertible, and this option is available for both the V8- and W12-engined models. “Designed to appeal to modern lovers of texture and color as well as discerning customers,” the old-school material looks even better with green paint.

The British ultra-luxury automaker says that development of the tweed hood goes together with the interior and exterior color palette of the Continental GTC. As it happens, no fewer than 17 standard exterior paint finishes, 45 in the extended range, 15 carpet options, 8 veneers, and 15 upholstery choices are featured.

Including the tweed specification, the soft-top roof can be had in 7 colors. Every single one of them features a Z-fold mechanism and a sealing system that promises a reduction of three decibels at “typical cruising speeds.”

We’re not exactly sure what Bentley wants to say by that, but nevertheless, the top-down top speed of the GT Convertible is rated at 305 km/h (189.5 mph). “We wanted to create something that hadn’t been done before and we had never seen a tweed-effect hood,” said Catchy Bass, color and trim designer.

Like the car itself, the tweed hood is fabricated at the Bentley factory and headquarters in Crewe, England. The Continental GTC needs 19 seconds to deploy or stow the roof, an operation that’s possible at speeds of up to 50 km/h (30 mph). At $236,100 right off the bat, the Continental GT Convertible also happens to be $21,500 more expensive than the fixed-head coupe counterpart.

As for the suck-squeeze-blow department, the W12 is king of the hill with 6.0 liters of displacement, 626 horsepower, and 664 pound-feet of torque. The V8 is impressive nevertheless thanks to the grip and traction of the all-wheel-drive system that comes standard. Its ratings are 542 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque, therefore matching the Porsche Panamera Turbo luxury sports sedan.
Bentley Continental Gt convertible Bentley Continental GTC luxury Bentley grand tourer
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Nio, the Tesla of China, Is Building an Electric Car LifestyleNio, the Tesla of China, Is Building an Electric Car Lifestyle
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One This Custom 1953 Porsche 356 Limo Is a Retro 1950s Style PanameraThis Custom 1953 Porsche 356 Limo Is a Retro 1950s Style Panamera
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Cool 1969 Chevy Corvette Baldwin Motion Phase III GT Is as Fast as It Is RareCool 1969 Chevy Corvette Baldwin Motion Phase III GT Is as Fast as It Is Rare
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Meet Mercedes' Electric Halo Car, the Production-Spec EQS SedanMeet Mercedes' Electric Halo Car, the Production-Spec EQS Sedan
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future 1990s Cars That Created Our Current Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Our Current Market Trends
BENTLEY models:
BENTLEY Flying SpurBENTLEY Flying Spur LuxuryBENTLEY Continental GT V8 ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8BENTLEY Continental GT V8 Premium CoupeBENTLEY Bentayga SpeedBENTLEY Bentayga Speed Large SUVBENTLEY Continental GTCBENTLEY Continental GTC Roadster & ConvertibleAll BENTLEY models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day