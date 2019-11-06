If You’re Still Into Handwriting, There’s a New Line of Pens from Bentley Motors

The two partnered in 2018 and have already released an original line of writing instruments and a limited-edition series on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Bentley this year. The third joint effort is just as luxurious as the previous two, combining natural materials with precious metals in an incomparable design that “unite[s] opulence and purpose.”The Ebony series includes only 3 products: a Fountain pen, a Rollerball pen and a Ballpoint pen, and prices range from €680 to €1,190. The writing instruments are made of black ebony, a by-product of musical instrument making, and recall Bentley’s use of sustainable veneers in the cabins of its cars. Precious wood is combined with platinum plated metals, including a nib of 18-carat gold on the Fountain pen.The Fountain pen in particular is remarkable, and not just because it’s the most expensive in the range. It’s also the most painstaking creation in the new Ebony line.“Its iridium tip delivers a smooth and refined writing experience and to ensure each nib is of outstanding quality, every single one is individually ‘run in’ by hand,” Bentley Motors says. “It takes more than 100 steps, most of which are completed by hand, until the nib finally achieves the perfect balance of hardness, tension and elasticity. This is why writing with this exclusive fountain pen is such an incomparable experience.”To further honor the Bentley legacy, the writing instruments are adorned with “elaborately milled filigree knurled rings,” a tribute to the marque’s quilted diamond pattern.The collection is already available to buy online. Each item comes in an elegant gift box, which makes ideal as a sophisticated present for your loved one.