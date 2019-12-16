4 2020 Nissan Kicks Comes With Safety Shield 360 Technology as Standard

2020 Nissan Skyline Concepts Coming to Tokyo Auto Salon With Split Personalities

Scheduled to open its doors on Friday the 10th, the 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon is the venue where Japanese automakers will feature lots of production-based concepts to the delight of the public. Nissan has a split-personality theme going on with the Skyline, the compact executive sports sedan twinned with the Infiniti Q50 in the United States of America. 8 photos



While it may be unclear what kind of powerplant hides under the hood, chances are that Nissan went for a six-cylinder engine with the 300-horsepower tune. There’s no 2.0-liter turbo available for the Skyline, and as a brief refresher, the Q50 has also dropped the four-cylinder engine at the end of the 2019 model year. Redesigned for the 2020 model year, the Skyline for the Japanese domestic market flaunts ProPilot 2.0 driver assistance and a 3.0-liter V6 with twin-turbocharging technology. The V-motion grille up front is complemented by an elegant dashboard layout and two touchscreen display on the center stack. A steer-by-wire system, over-the-air updates, up to 400 horsepower and 475 Nm of torque, and a starting price of 4,274,640 yen are a few other highlights worth mentioning before detailing the Tokyo-bound concepts.First up, the Skyline 400R Sprint has been given green-sidewall tires, a matte-black paint job with black-and-green contrasting accents, as well as 20-inch forged wheels. A large rear spoiler taken from the GT-R NISMO is also present, helping the concept keep it steady at high speeds. As for the 400 in the concept’s name, that comes from same output as the Q50 Red Sport sold in the United States from $54,250 excluding freight.The more elegant Skyline on display in Tokyo is the Deluxe Advanced Concept. As the name implies, this fellow is smarter than the 400R Sprint thanks to the ProPilot 2.0 suite that enables hands-free driving on the highway and many more semi-autonomous driving aids. The two-tone paintwork over a two-tone interior also set the Deluxe Advanced apart from the sportier sibling, as well as the multi-spoke wheels and chrome garnish.While it may be unclear what kind of powerplant hides under the hood, chances are that Nissan went for a six-cylinder engine with the 300-horsepower tune. There’s no 2.0-liter turbo available for the Skyline, and as a brief refresher, the Q50 has also dropped the four-cylinder engine at the end of the 2019 model year.

