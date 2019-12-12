Nissan 370Z "Long Nose" Looks Like a Japanese Viper

View this post on Instagram

I barely finish any cars in white. At least from what I remember. Colours are more interesting to work with, but only when it’s not all blacked out perfection. ¤ Another look at the Longnose 370Z with some minor additions while I get other things done IüIü . Sitting on some @toyotires @toyotires_uk @govadforgedwheels . HDRI @s.pphoto ¤ ü . . . . . #nissan #nissan370z #370z #nissanfairlady #loweredlifestyle #slammedenuff #customcars #widebodykits #cartuning #playersshow #art #design #yd #ydcars #yasiddesign

A post shared by Al Yasid Oozeear (@yasiddesign) on Dec 11, 2019 at 9:44am PST