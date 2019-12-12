autoevolution
 

Nissan 370Z "Long Nose" Looks Like a Japanese Viper

12 Dec 2019, 17:30 UTC ·
by author pic
If you're willing for a way to describe the Nissan 370Z Long Nose rendering staring at us from behind the screen, you can consider this a time machine. That's because this pixel work keeps us busy while we wait for Nissan to introduce the next Z car (more on this below).
3 photos
Nissan 370Z "Long Nose"Nissan 370Z "Long Nose"
Now, some of our readers might be familiar to the idea of a 370Z with an elongated front section and that's because this piece is a reinterpretation of a work we discussed back in September. However, Yasid Oozeear, the digital artist behind the stunt, decided to revamp the machine and did a thorough job while at it.

For instance, the posterior of the contraption now features a wing layout that means that hefty front section is no longer the only dominant visual feature. By the wat, this beast is inspired fron the Long Nose Land Rover Defenders built by British developer Kahn Design.

And if we look just below the wing, we'll find a pair of exhaust tips - was the engine relocated? What sense would the longer nose make, then?

Well, it's not always easy to answer such question when it comes to extreme renderings like this one. But did you notice the thing is now (mostly) white? (the September machine came in black). This machine also caters to the need of carbon fiber fetishists, with the wonder material being used for multiple parts of the vehicle.

Returning to the future of the Nissan Z car, the automotive producer has already started testing the replacement for the 370Z on the Nurburgring. However, all we have so far is a test mule, which, as its definition states, hides the fresh hardware under the body of the existing model.

Of course, a certain degree of electrification is possible, even though dreamers like myself wish to consider other possibilities. For one thing, Nissan could reduce the footpring of the car and help it lose weight, thus limiting fuel consumption without the help of a hybrid powertrain. In fact, we'll come back to this with a rendering soon.

Nissan 370Z Nissan long nose rendering speed shot
 
