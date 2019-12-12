JRM GT23 Nissan GT-R Has RWD, 750 HP With Extreme Pack

Popular News:

2021 SEAT Ateca Shows New Lights and Grille While Testing in Spain

The 2020 Model Year C8 Corvette Has Sold Out, About 40,000 Sold in the U.S.

Koenigsegg's New Design Boss Just Launched a Social Media Challenge and It's Lit

C8 Corvette "Headlight Delete" Has the Ferrari Look

Nissan GT-R "See-Through" Has Transparent Hood, Looks Clean

UPDATE: Koenigsegg SUV Concept Looks Like a Lifted Hypercar, Rear Doors Hidden

Tesla’s Cybertruck Might Be Cursed as Second Showing Comes With Another Blunder

Ford Mustang Mach 1 "Impersonator" Looks Like a Kenmeri GT-R

Musk’s Near-Fatal Crash Means No Tesla Road Bikes, ATV and Dirt Bike Confirmed

2021 Toyota Sienna Spied Testing in Detroit: Looks Like a Bigger Modern Minivan