JRM GT23 Nissan GT-R Has RWD, 750 HP With Extreme Pack

There’s nothing quite like the R35 in the world of high-performance coupes. The first GT-R without the Skyline nomenclature is also a work of art if you’re prepared to pony up top dollar for the GT-R50 by Italdesign, but on the other hand, there’s an even rarer alternative in the guise of the JRM GT23.
First things first, what’s JRM and how did they come up with the GT23 in the first place? The people behind the championship-winning Nissan GT-R NISMO GT1 include focused engineers and performance experts, and their purpose with the GT23 was to make the R35 feel like a racing car for the road. Alas, only 23 models will be made at £380,000 per piece before options.
The first pictures of the GT23 project suggest tons of modifications to the bodywork, plenty of carbon fiber, an aerodynamic package, and a hood unlike any other we’ve seen on a road-going Nissan GT-R. The JRM logo is visible as a sticker up front and at the rear and the fender flares hide some serious patches of rubber for superior traction off the line and in the twisties.
As far as the oily bits are concerned, the twin-turbo V6 with 3.8 liters of displacement has been massaged to 650 brake horsepower. A six-speed sequential transmission replaces the bone-stock DCT, sending all of that suck-squeeze-bang-blow exclusively to the rear wheels of the GT23.
“Wait, so you’re telling me JRM ditched the all-wheel-drive system in favor of rear-wheel drive? That’s madness!” The upside to this change is the incredible weight loss and sharper steering feel coming courtesy of the company's experience on the track. The spec sheet lists the curb weight at 1,275 kilograms, which works out to 2,811 pounds for the lightest configuration.
Air-actuated paddle shifters for the transaxle, double wishbone suspension with adjustable ride height, 325 by 45 and 55 by 18-inch tires, 13 by 8-inch wheels, 500 horsepower per tonne, and in excess of 2G on race slicks are a few other highlights we’ve noticed in the brochure for the JRM GT23.
The “Extreme Pack will give you a whole new level” of performance according to the Daventry-based company, and the modifications include “an additional 100 bhp” for a grand total of 750 brake horsepower. A fire extinguisher, race net, race harnesses, a race fuel-fill system, center-lock hubs and wheels, full FIA roll cage, air jacks, a motorsport-style air splitter and turning vanes, and additional sensors for the aero parts and chassis complete the list.
