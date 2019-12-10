Big Bertha: A 25,000 HP Mechanical Worm Designed in Japan for American Drilling

For Sale: 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 Sedan Looks Like OEM Tuning Done Right

On an ending note, the automatic transmission certainly has to go. Whoever is willing to take this “Wait, is that a four-door sedan Skyline GT-R?” That’s exactly what the car listed for sale on Goo-Net.com happens to be, yet looks may be deceiving. The builder started out with the Skyline sedan, then GT-R parts were grafted to level up the visual drama. The front and rear bumpers, grille, lip spoiler, aerodynamic diffuser, everything seems to match. But then, you’ll be forced to pop up the hood.NEO STRAIGHT 6 written on the engine’s cover is a clear indication that we’re not dealing with an RB26DETT swap. This is a 2.5-liter powerplant codenamed RB25DET NEO, and back in the day, the highest specification developed 280 horsepower (284 PS) and 253 pound-feet (343 Nm) in the 25GT-X Turbo.Now take a look under the hood again. There’s no turbocharger or intercooler in there, and the papers for this Skyline GT-R sedan reveal that the builder has kept the RB25DE NEO completely stock. In other words, the output rating for this engine is 200 PS (197 horsepower) and 255 Nm (188 pound-feet) of torque.What lurks in the engine bay may come as a disappointment to R34 enthusiasts, but nevertheless, the ad says that the one-of-a-kind build has been driven only 13.1 kilometers. That’s 8 miles since 1999, and better still, the asking price for the four-door sports sedan is 1.7 million yen (around $15,700 at current exchange rates).Another nice touch worth taking into consideration about this car is the exterior paintwork. Autech Blue strikes a chord with a lot of JDM enthusiasts, let alone those who obsess over the R34 day in and day out. To those who haven’t heard about Autech, this is the name of a Japanese tuner specialized in Nissans.On an ending note, the automatic transmission certainly has to go. Whoever is willing to take this Skyline GT-R home should definitely swap the transmission for a good ol’ manual, change the handbrake with a hydraulic system, and swap the 2.5 for the RB26 offered by Nissan through the NISMO Heritage Program.