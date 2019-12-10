autoevolution

For Sale: 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 Sedan Looks Like OEM Tuning Done Right

10 Dec 2019, 14:12 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Tuning
Before the GT-R became its own thing, Nissan had the Skyline GT-R. One of the most revered performance cars to come out of Japan also happens to be a favorite of the aftermarket scene, but this fellow here is pretty much OEM inside and out.
21 photos
For Sale: 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 SedanFor Sale: 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 SedanFor Sale: 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 SedanFor Sale: 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 SedanFor Sale: 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 SedanFor Sale: 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 SedanFor Sale: 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 SedanFor Sale: 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 SedanFor Sale: 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 SedanFor Sale: 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 SedanFor Sale: 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 SedanFor Sale: 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 SedanFor Sale: 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 SedanFor Sale: 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 SedanFor Sale: 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 SedanFor Sale: 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 SedanFor Sale: 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 SedanFor Sale: 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 SedanFor Sale: 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 SedanFor Sale: 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 Sedan
“Wait, is that a four-door sedan Skyline GT-R?” That’s exactly what the car listed for sale on Goo-Net.com happens to be, yet looks may be deceiving. The builder started out with the Skyline sedan, then GT-R parts were grafted to level up the visual drama. The front and rear bumpers, grille, lip spoiler, aerodynamic diffuser, everything seems to match. But then, you’ll be forced to pop up the hood.

NEO STRAIGHT 6 written on the engine’s cover is a clear indication that we’re not dealing with an RB26DETT swap. This is a 2.5-liter powerplant codenamed RB25DET NEO, and back in the day, the highest specification developed 280 horsepower (284 PS) and 253 pound-feet (343 Nm) in the 25GT-X Turbo.

Now take a look under the hood again. There’s no turbocharger or intercooler in there, and the papers for this Skyline GT-R sedan reveal that the builder has kept the RB25DE NEO completely stock. In other words, the output rating for this engine is 200 PS (197 horsepower) and 255 Nm (188 pound-feet) of torque.

What lurks in the engine bay may come as a disappointment to R34 enthusiasts, but nevertheless, the ad says that the one-of-a-kind build has been driven only 13.1 kilometers. That’s 8 miles since 1999, and better still, the asking price for the four-door sports sedan is 1.7 million yen (around $15,700 at current exchange rates).

Another nice touch worth taking into consideration about this car is the exterior paintwork. Autech Blue strikes a chord with a lot of JDM enthusiasts, let alone those who obsess over the R34 day in and day out. To those who haven’t heard about Autech, this is the name of a Japanese tuner specialized in Nissans.

On an ending note, the automatic transmission certainly has to go. Whoever is willing to take this Skyline GT-R home should definitely swap the transmission for a good ol’ manual, change the handbrake with a hydraulic system, and swap the 2.5 for the RB26 offered by Nissan through the NISMO Heritage Program.
nissan skyline Nissan GT-R nissan skyline gt-r R34 sedan OEM tuning
White Vans Are the Modern Boogeyman Because of Fake Facebook Viral Posts Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Richard Mille’s Most Complicated Watch Is a Flawless ParadoxRichard Mille’s Most Complicated Watch Is a Flawless Paradox
EVs Are Online Stars, Less So in the Real World These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Maybe Jeremy Clarkson Is Right About Greta Thunberg: She Is “Mad and Dangerous” Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold Big Bertha: A 25,000 HP Mechanical Worm Designed in Japan for American DrillingBig Bertha: A 25,000 HP Mechanical Worm Designed in Japan for American Drilling
Competitors Have Finally Caught Up to Tesla The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Abandoned in the Desert: The Vehicle Jilting Phenomenon in Dubai ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again 2020 Airstream Caravel, the Tiny, Shiny Trailer That Could2020 Airstream Caravel, the Tiny, Shiny Trailer That Could
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Say Goodbye to Traffic Jams From Your Flying PorscheSay Goodbye to Traffic Jams From Your Flying Porsche
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Here Are Some Winter-Defying Sports CarsHere Are Some Winter-Defying Sports Cars
NISSAN models:
NISSAN SentraNISSAN Sentra CompactNISSAN Titan Crew CabNISSAN Titan Crew Cab Heavy Duty PickupNISSAN JukeNISSAN Juke CrossoverNISSAN Frontier/Navara Double CabNISSAN Frontier/Navara Double Cab Large SUVNISSAN Frontier/Navara King CabNISSAN Frontier/Navara King Cab Large SUVAll NISSAN models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day