Widebody Nissan Skyline GT-R "Game Boy" Has Quirky Turbofan Wheels

1989 saw Nissan introducing the R32 incarnation of the Skyline GT-R, a radical all-paw departure from its RWD family three. It was also the year when Nintendo introduced the Game Boy, in case the color resemblance between the R32 in the rendering above and the famous handheld game console isn't enough.
"We're looking at pixel work here, so how is this relevant to the real customization world?" I hear you asking. Well, the concepts featured in this rendering are so spicy that you might just end up seeing them at next year's SEMA show (by the way, the 2019 SEMA, which closed its gates about a month ago, also featured a rendering gone build, in the form of a Polestar 1).

Compared to some of the aerodynamic kits one might come across at the local Cars and Coffee meet, this R32 GT-R aero package doesn't seem to be all that wild. However, upon closer inspection, the contraption is a collection of ideas that simply look brilliant.

The boosted fenders of the machine, for instance, seem to integrate with the factory design as if they were there from the very beginning. And, at least if we judge this 30-year-old design by contemporary standards, we can probably say the same about that rear wing. Carbon is also present, with this being found in all the right spots rather than on the entire surface of the steel monster.

However, the most impressive feature of the car has to involve the front wheels. The custom shoes we have here seem to take the turbofan concept borrowed from the world of racing to a new visual level, looking a bit like mechanical watch mechanisms in the process.

Khyzyl Saleem is the digital artist behind this work and, in case you're not familiar with him, you should check out that Polestar 1 tale above.

