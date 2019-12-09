Next-Generation Nissan GT-R Rendered, Looks Like a Mid-Engined Supercar

Ah, what a fine C8 Chevrolet Corvette competitor this mid-engined Nissan GT-R would make! Then again, while the GM halo car is as real as they get, even with the $20,000 loss expected on the base $60,000 model, the next-generation Nissan halo car sitting before us comes in the form of a rendering.
Brought to us by the brilliant mind of digital artist Rain Prisk, this rendering was inspired by the most impressive R35 incarnation to date, namely the GT-R50 whose body was shaped by Italdesign.
However, the pixel wielder took the design DNA of the Italian-styled Godzilla, of which only 50 are being built (each comes at a price of €990,000 plus taxes) and integrated it into a mid-engined concept.
Of course, the more dramatic change involves pushing the greenhouse towards the front of the car, all to make room for that engine. As such, the side of the vehicle now features the kind of air intakes you'd expect from this kind of supercar, while the fuselage-like aero work reminds us of the second-generation Ford GT.
Now, since the C8 'Vette offers such an affordable mid-engined package and the current R35 GT-R has established a reputation as a supercar killer on a budget, one could expect the Japanese carmaker to turn the next-gen R36 into a rival for the Chevy halo car. However, holding your breath for such an event doesn't seem appropriate.
For one thing, while Nissan has assured us the GT-R has a future, the company hasn't mentioned any details, in spite of the fact that the present model has been with us since 2007. Speaking of which, while the original, 2008 model year GT-R started at $69,850, the range-topping 2020 GT-R Nismo kicks off at $212,435, which hints at upmarket intentions.
Besides, the current layout of the Nissan GT-R offers 2+2 seating, thus allowing the machine to stay true to the first two letters of its name (one shouldn't overlook the practicality aspects of go-fast machines), so a mid-engined evolution would also bring this drawback on top of the expected price boom.
However, the pixel wielder took the design DNA of the Italian-styled Godzilla, of which only 50 are being built (each comes at a price of €990,000 plus taxes) and integrated it into a mid-engined concept.
Of course, the more dramatic change involves pushing the greenhouse towards the front of the car, all to make room for that engine. As such, the side of the vehicle now features the kind of air intakes you'd expect from this kind of supercar, while the fuselage-like aero work reminds us of the second-generation Ford GT.
Now, since the C8 'Vette offers such an affordable mid-engined package and the current R35 GT-R has established a reputation as a supercar killer on a budget, one could expect the Japanese carmaker to turn the next-gen R36 into a rival for the Chevy halo car. However, holding your breath for such an event doesn't seem appropriate.
For one thing, while Nissan has assured us the GT-R has a future, the company hasn't mentioned any details, in spite of the fact that the present model has been with us since 2007. Speaking of which, while the original, 2008 model year GT-R started at $69,850, the range-topping 2020 GT-R Nismo kicks off at $212,435, which hints at upmarket intentions.
Besides, the current layout of the Nissan GT-R offers 2+2 seating, thus allowing the machine to stay true to the first two letters of its name (one shouldn't overlook the practicality aspects of go-fast machines), so a mid-engined evolution would also bring this drawback on top of the expected price boom.