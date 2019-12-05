Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign Deliveries Scheduled to Start in Late 2020

Based on the 2018 model year GT-R NISMO, the Italdesign version received so many thumbs up that Nissan decided to make a limited edition out of that concept vehicle. Exactly 50 copies will be manufactured – or should we say crafted by hand – and each kicks off at 900,000 euros.
Straight from Yokohama in Japan, the automaker has further confirmed when the first examples will be shipped to expecting owners. Late 2020 is the start date for deliveries, and over in the Land of the Rising Sun, customers can purchase the GT-R50 through SCI Co., Ltd. This company is a subsidiary of VT Holdings, which Nissan has recently appointed the exclusive importer and distributor for the Italdesign-penned model.
There’s no denying the GT-R50 is a collectible, a blue-chip investment that will only grow in value with the passing of time. The exterior redesign turns the heads of even the most non-car people out there, and under the hood, the 3.8-liter V6 is that little bit more potent.
720 PS is the rating, an exact match of the McLaren 720S mid-engined supercar that translates to 710 horsepower in the U.S. and United Kingdom. The hand-built motor is coupled to a dual-clutch transmission, driving all four wheels like nothing else in the automotive industry. After all, the nickname Godzilla has a story to it since the days of the R32 and the aftermarket has acknowledged the tuning potential of the VR38DETT engine.
“Our customers have relished the personalized experience provided by Italdesign, who have a long tradition in the exclusive field of ultra-rare, bespoke high-performance vehicles,” declared Bob Laishley, global sports car program director at the Japanese automaker. “Their experience with the GT-R50 by Italdesign has been incredible and I can say first-hand that each car will certainly be a standalone masterpiece,” he concluded.
The 50th unit is expected to be delivered by the end of 2021 according to Nissan, which adds fuel to the fire brought by the rumor mill in regards to the R36. The next generation of the GT-R is understood to be a major overhaul of the current platform and drivetrain, not an all-encompassing redesign. The R37, on the other hand, is likely to go hybrid in 2027.
